© 2020 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Life & Arts

Spring Break For Geeks: SXSW Interactive Starts Friday

By Elise Hu
Published March 6, 2013 at 1:22 PM CST
At SXSW 2012, the app "Highlight" was touted but failed to break out like Foursquare or Twitter in years prior.
At SXSW 2012, the app "Highlight" was touted but failed to break out like Foursquare or Twitter in years prior.

Every year, the music, film and interactive festival gets larger, and navigating the blur of panels, parties and shows gets more daunting. The girth of it all is enough to keep many SXSW old-timers away from Austin this year.

But the interactive part of SXSW is still an important place for many startups and industry illuminati. It is, after all, the tech fest where Twitter first "blew up" in 2007, Foursquare got a huge launchpad in 2009 and hoards of emerging entrepreneurs and technologies compete for new eyes.

This year's agenda is heavy on space exploration, wearable electronics, hardware like 3-D printers and the new work-life balance questions spawned by our ever-growing reliance on technology. Can we have it all, with the help of robots?

NPR's Laura Sydell and I will be in Austin starting Friday. We're on the lookout for interesting intersections of tech and culture, cool innovations and today's obscure brands that could be tomorrow's hot new thing.

Where should we wander? We're counting on you to help give us some guidance in picking through the seemingly endless list of people and gadgets and panels to see. Let us know in the comments or tweet us, @sydell and @elisewho.

During SXSW, tune into your member stations for Laura's updates, and we'll be blogging here at All Tech through the weekend.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Life & ArtsSXSWSXSW 2013SXSW Interactive
Elise Hu
Elise Hu is a host-at-large based at NPR West in Culver City, Calif. Previously, she explored the future with her video series, Future You with Elise Hu, and served as the founding bureau chief and International Correspondent for NPR's Seoul office. She was based in Seoul for nearly four years, responsible for the network's coverage of both Koreas and Japan, and filed from a dozen countries across Asia.
See stories by Elise Hu
Related Content