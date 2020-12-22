© 2021 KUT

What happens to the live music capital of the world when there’s no live music?

Pause/Play Episode 7: The Urban Music Fest And Homer Hill

KUT 90.5 | By KUT/X Staff
Published December 22, 2020 at 5:01 AM CST
1 of 5  — Virtual Urban Music Festival recording
2 of 5  — Virtual Urban Music Fest
3 of 5  — Virtual Urban Music Fest
4 of 5  — Virtual Urban Music Fest recording
5 of 5  — Homer Hill, co-founder Urban Music Festival

In the latest episode of Pause/Play, Homer Hill tells the story of the Urban Music Fest and how it’s been hit hard by the pandemic. You’ll also learn the history of the festival, and hear the challenges Homer has faced in his 30-plus years as a Black business owner in Austin.

From the episode:

Urban Music Fest
Mr. Catfish
The City of Austin’s Virtual New Year’s Eve

Tags

Life & ArtsPause/PlayAustin MusicCOVID-19Economy
KUT/X Staff
See stories by KUT/X Staff
