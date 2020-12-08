© 2021 KUT

Life & Arts
PausePlay.jpeg
Pause/Play
What happens to the live music capital of the world when there’s no live music?

Pause/Play Episode 6: The Return Of Live Music, Part 2

KUT 90.5 | By KUT/X Staff
Published December 8, 2020 at 12:28 PM CST
An audience seated a spaced picnic tables watch as musicians and spoken word artists perform at the Far Out Lounge on June 20.
Julia Reihs
/
KUT
Musicians and spoken word artists perform at the Black Voices event at the Far Out Lounge on June 20.

Hear from people across the spectrum of the Austin music scene about their live music experiences during the pandemic.

In the first segment you'll hear Pedro Carvalho and Lawrence Boone from the venue The Far Out Lounge talk about how they've managed to stay open and have consistent live music.

Pedro Carvalho, co-owner of the Far Out Lounge, and Lawrence Boone, talent buyer for venue.
Julia Reihs
Pedro Carvalho, co-owner of the Far Out Lounge, and Lawrence Boone, a talent buyer, have been able to keep the venue in business during the pandemic.

Then KUT reporter Andrew Weber takes you to a show that's also a dumpster fire. Matt Ott from the Austin nonprofit Black Fret brings you perspectives from an indoor show at ACL live.

THOR Dumpster Fire 11 22 20.jpg
Gabriel C. Pérez
Percussionist Thor Harris wails away at a dumpster with a homemade hammer. Harris and percussionist were performers in Rolling Ryot's "Dumpster Fire" concert on Nov. 22.

Host Miles Bloxson also talks to three fans about their risk tolerances and relationships with live music during COVID.

Open enrollment for the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians is open through Dec. 15. Find out more here.

This song was featured in this episode of Pause/Play

Life & ArtsPause/PlayAustin MusicCoronavirusCOVID-19Economy
