Pause/Play Episode 6: The Return Of Live Music, Part 2

Hear from people across the spectrum of the Austin music scene about their live music experiences during the pandemic.

In the first segment you'll hear Pedro Carvalho and Lawrence Boone from the venue The Far Out Lounge talk about how they've managed to stay open and have consistent live music.

Julia Reihs Pedro Carvalho, co-owner of the Far Out Lounge, and Lawrence Boone, a talent buyer, have been able to keep the venue in business during the pandemic.

Then KUT reporter Andrew Weber takes you to a show that's also a dumpster fire. Matt Ott from the Austin nonprofit Black Fret brings you perspectives from an indoor show at ACL live.

Gabriel C. Pérez Percussionist Thor Harris wails away at a dumpster with a homemade hammer. Harris and percussionist were performers in Rolling Ryot's "Dumpster Fire" concert on Nov. 22.

Host Miles Bloxson also talks to three fans about their risk tolerances and relationships with live music during COVID.

Open enrollment for the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians is open through Dec. 15. Find out more here.