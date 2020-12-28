Here Are Our Favorite KUT Photos Of 2020

This year has been scary, painful, weird and, at times, hopeful. KUT’s multimedia team was there to capture it all.

Here are the photos that tell the story of 2020.

January

Gabriel C. Pérez PJ and Alex Martinez pose inside Martinez Brothers Taxidermy in South Austin on Jan. 14.

Gabriel C. Pérez From left, Dwight Carrington, D'Aire Best, Paislee Bodary, Kathy Carrington and Brylee Bodary participate in the annual MLK Day Community March on Jan. 20.

Julia Reihs President Trump addresses farmers and ranchers at the annual American Farm Bureau Federation's convention at the Austin Convention Center on Jan. 19.

February

Michael Minasi Snow falls on the Texas Capitol on Feb. 5.

Gabriel C. Pérez José Pérez lived for three years with a busted stove. His North Austin apartment complex was on a city list of rental properties with a history of poor maintenance.

Gabriel C. Pérez Rochelle Vickery donates pet food to Jeff Martin as his dog watches at a state-sanctioned encampment for people experiencing homelessness off US 183 near Montopolis.

Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders talks to supporters at a rally near Lady Bird Lake on Feb. 23. Sanders' campaign estimates more than 12,700 people came to hear the candidate tout his plans for health care, climate change and infrastructure improvements.

March

Gabriel C. Pérez U.S. Senate candidate MJ Hegar speaks to media at the Travis County Democrats' headquarters on the Super Tuesday primary March 3.

Michael Minasi Milan, 4, and Myden, 3, choose food from an Austin ISD curbside pickup site on March 13.

Michael Minasi Hays County and San Marcos officials declare a state of disaster because of COVID-19, at the Hays County Courthouse on March 15.

Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon A man walks past the Paramount Theatre on March 16.

Gabriel C. Pérez A person walks along UT campus on March 16. The university announced it was extending spring break in response to the coronavirus.

Gabriel C. Pérez A health care worker assists people at CommUnityCare's drive-thru COVID testing site in the Hancock Shopping Center on March 18.

Julia Reihs Zach Volta, chef at Casino El Camino, spray-paints the restaurant's boarded-up window as coworkers watch March 19. Bars and restaurants were ordered closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Julia Reihs James Demond Pettway was living under I-35 on March 23. People experiencing homelessness are at particular risk of catching the coronavirus.

Gabriel C. Pérez Customers line up 6 feet apart to enter an HEB in South Austin on March 23.

Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon Joni Watkins and Matt Umberger sew masks for health care workers outside their South Austin home on March 24.

Julia Reihs Intern Hael Seok poses with Sarah Kim, owner of Scissors Sound Hair Salon in North Austin, on March 24. Hair appointments had tapered off since January and almost completely stopped by spring.

April

Gabriel C. Pérez Jeff Levine puts a face mask on the statue of Steve Ray Vaughn at Auditorium Shores on April 16.

Gabriel C. Pérez Drivers line up for free food during a Central Texas Food Bank distribution at the Toney Burger Center in South Austin on April 30.

May

Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon Shops in the Domain begin to reopen May 1 after Gov. Greg Abbott eases restrictions.

Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon The U.S. Air Force’s Thunderbirds do a flyover salute to essential workers on May 13.

Michael Minasi Stasia Erickson busks on South Congress on May 22.

Gabriel C. Pérez Ivan Zaplatar and Cole Kershner (foreground) attend an outdoor graduation ceremony in the West Austin neighborhood of Highland Park on May 26.

Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon Austin police officers force protesters off I-35 during a nationwide demonstration May 30 against police brutality and systematic racism after the killing of George Floyd.

Gabriel C. Pérez Police officers face off with protesters on I-35 in downtown Austin, during a demonstration May 31 against police brutality and racism.

Michael Minasi Demonstrators protesting police violence disperse after officers deploy tear gas on I-35 near Austin police headquarters on May 31.

June

Michael Minasi Protesters march from the state Capitol to Austin Police Department headquarters in solidarity with nationwide demonstrations June 4 against the police killings of black people.

Gabriel C. Pérez Brenda Ramos poses at her home in South Austin on June 4. Her son, Mike Ramos, was shot and killed by Austin police in April.

Michael Minasi Members of the LGBTQ community rally in support of the Black Lives Matter movement outside City Hall in Austin on June 5.

Gabriel C. Pérez Thousands of demonstrators march from Huston-Tillotson University to the state Capitol as part of the March for Black Lives on June 7.

Gabriel C. Pérez A team of artists and volunteers paints the words "Black Artists Matter" along East 11th Street on June 18.

Gabriel C. Pérez Bradley Spears as Frozone, Hayden Ortiz as Spiderman Miles Morales and Afsaneh Ortiz as Storm, members of the group Black Lives Matter Cosplayers, pose at Lake Pflugerville during a Juneteenth celebration on June 20.

July

Michael Minasi Uriel Guillén speaks during a march and rally for his cousin, Vanessa Guillén, in East Austin on July 12. The Fort Hood soldier's remains were found two months after she went missing. Another soldier is accused of her killing.

Michael Minasi Whitney Mitchell mourns with supporters at a July 26 vigil for her fiancé, Garrett Foster, who was shot and killed at a Black Lives Matter protest the day before.

August

Michael Minasi Pallbearers carry a casket holding the body of Lois Villaseñor inside of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish on Aug. 6. Villaseñor, who opened Mission Funeral Home with her husband in 1959, died of complications from COVID-19.

Gabriel C. Pérez LaTrice Jones takes Keith Toliver's temperature before he enters Open Door Preschool in East Austin on Aug. 20.

Gabriel C. Pérez UT professors Ayelet Haimson-Lushkov and Pramit Chaudhuri watch their two children at their home in Central Austin on Aug. 21. The couple has not felt comfortable bringing their kids back to day care during the pandemic. Even with a part-time babysitter, they struggle to conduct classes online.

September

Gabriel C. Pérez Volunteers with Parkspace create an installation Sept. 16 to delineate properly distanced spaces at the bat-viewing site along the Ann and Roy Butler Hike-and-Bike Trail.

Julia Reihs Andrew Noble and others attend the Come And Save It rally at City Hall on Sept. 16 to show support for a resolution that would provide funding for the music and arts industries.

Julia Reihs People visit the graves of relatives whose headstones were vandalized at Evergreen Cemetery in East Austin, during a Celebration of Life event Sept. 27.

October

Gabriel C. Pérez Artist Soledad Fernandez-Whitechurch organizes the painting of a mural depicting the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at Agave Print in East Austin on Oct. 11.

Gabriel C. Pérez The line extends down the block for the polling place at Southpark Meadows Shopping Center on Oct. 13, the first day of early voting for the 2020 general election.

Julia Reihs Stone Wang teaches band at Walsh Middle School in Round Rock on Oct. 21. He says teaching students in person and online simultaneously is challenging.

Julia Reihs Gloria Mena honors her friend David, who died this year, during a Día de los Muertos celebration with members of the Mexicanas en Austin group at Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park on Oct. 29.

November

Julia Reihs Poll workers Sharon Eriksson and Jan Gunter assist a driver with curbside voting at the Williamson County Jester Annex in Round Rock on Nov. 3.

Julia Reihs Biden supporters drive down Congress Avenue to celebrate after the presidential election is called for the former vice president on Nov. 7.

Gabriel C. Pérez Biden supporters celebrate in downtown Austin after he secures enough votes to be declared the winner of the presidential election.

Gabriel C. Pérez A Trump supporter holds a rifle during protests of Biden's election, in downtown Austin on Nov. 7.

Gabriel C. Pérez Trump supporters march along Congress Avenue, protesting the call for Joe Biden.

Julia Reihs Addison attends class from home on Nov. 8. The 14-year-old, who has ADHD and a sensory-processing disorder, excels at in-home learning, where she can block out distractions.

Julia Reihs Valerie Romness, editor of The Challenger street newspaper, and Emmy Sawvel, an advocate for people experiencing homelessness, hug the Tree of Remembrance at a memorial Nov. 15. The event celebrated the lives of the 256 homeless people who died in Austin this year.

Gabriel C. Pérez Thor Harris bangs a dumpster during "Dumpster Fire," a socially distant musical performance on Nov. 22 at dadaLab event space.

December

Michael Minasi Artist Shane Reilly has turned his North Austin yard into a memorial for Texans who have lost their lives to COVID-19. On Dec. 10, there were 23,821 flags.

Michael Minasi Volunteer Mark Steves, of Austin Voices for Education and Youth, loads groceries into a vehicle during a drive-thru food distribution at Navarro Early College High School on Dec. 14.