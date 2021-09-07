Watch: Views And Brews Discusses 9/11 And America's Longest War

Saturday is the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, which killed nearly 3,000 people. Al-Qaida terrorists hijacked four commercial planes, crashing two of them into the World Trade Center’s twin towers in New York City and one into the Pentagon in Arlington, Va. The fourth plane crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pa. The U.S. invaded Afghanistan in response.

The war in Afghanistan became the longest war in American history.

President Joe Biden announced in April that he would withdraw U.S. troops from the country by this anniversary. As U.S. troops began leaving over summer, the Taliban seized control. The last U.S. troops left Afghanistan on Aug. 30, marking the end of the war.

During Tuesday night’s Views and Brews, KUT's Rebecca McInroy, military historian Aaron O'Connell, and Middle East historians Yoav Di-Capua and Adey Almohsen will walk through the major events of the past 20 years of war, the profound cultural and geopolitical changes and more.

Join the conversation via the Views and Brews Facebook page, or stream it live below at 6 p.m.