A conversation with Dr. Tequilla Brownie, CEO of TNTP

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Dr. Tequilla Brownie, CEO of TNTP, formerly known as The New Teacher Project.

Courtesy of TNTP Tequilla Brownie is CEO of TNTP

On Jan. 1, Brownie made history when she officially became TNTP’s first African American CEO. Before becoming CEO, she led TNTP’s strategy policy and community coalitions division as an executive vice president.

Brownie talks about how so many students are graduating from high school unprepared to meet their goals for college and careers; how school systems can take immediate steps to reverse the slide by adopting learning acceleration; and disrupting racial inequities in K-12 schools.

