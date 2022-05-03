© 2022 KUT

Life & Arts

Pitmaster Derrick McCray’s journey from the streets to the end zone — Part II

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published May 3, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT
A man barbecues about ten slabs of ribs on a large grill.
Derrick McCray
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents his second, and final, discussion with Derrick McCray, senior owner and CEO of McCray's Backyard BBQ & Seafood, located in West Palm Beach, Florida.

McCray has made more appearances at the Super Bowl than the Miami Dolphins. On Feb. 11, during Super Bowl LVI, he and his team served up more than his world-famous backyard barbecue when he kicked off his National Sports and Entertainment Program at the Player Networking Event in Los Angeles.

McCray talks about becoming the official barbecue of the Super Bowl, turning his life around, giving back to the community, keeping the family tradition alive and his civil rights activist father.

In Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
