Pitmaster Derrick McCray’s journey from the streets to the end zone — Part II

Derrick McCray /

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents his second, and final, discussion with Derrick McCray, senior owner and CEO of McCray's Backyard BBQ & Seafood, located in West Palm Beach, Florida.

McCray has made more appearances at the Super Bowl than the Miami Dolphins. On Feb. 11, during Super Bowl LVI, he and his team served up more than his world-famous backyard barbecue when he kicked off his National Sports and Entertainment Program at the Player Networking Event in Los Angeles.

McCray talks about becoming the official barbecue of the Super Bowl, turning his life around, giving back to the community, keeping the family tradition alive and his civil rights activist father.

