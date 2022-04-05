© 2022 KUT

Life & Arts

'Uncompromising' with Steven A. White

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published April 5, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT
kut_nl_in_black_america_620x312jpg.jpg
Steven A Whiet.jpeg
Steven A. White

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Steven A. White, president and special counsel to the CEO of Comcast and author of Uncompromising: How an Unwavering Commitment to Your Why Leads to an Impactful Life and a Lasting Legacy.

White, who grew up in Indianapolis, was the president of Comcast’s West Division for 11 years. His commitment to his "why" and the influence of mentors enabled him to demonstrate consistent growth for his teams, which led to more leadership responsibilities.

White talk about how a poor kid from the housing projects made it to the corporate boardroom; overcoming the struggles of climbing the corporate ladder as a person of color; joining Comcast; how to lead your team with purpose and intentionality in an evolving workplace; and knowing your "why."

John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
