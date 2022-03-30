© 2022 KUT

Life & Arts

'Who Are Your People?' with Bakari T. Sellers

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published March 30, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT
Bakari T. Sellers
Bakari T. Sellers

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Bakari T. Sellers, CNN political analyst, lawyer, former South Carolina House representative and author of Who Are Your People?

In 2006, Sellers made history when, at age 22, he defeated a 26-year incumbent state representative to become the youngest member of the South Carolina State Legislature and the youngest African American elected official in the nation.

Sellers talks about taking readers on a journey from cotton fields to sit-ins to the present day through the eyes of a young father and his children; becoming a politician; the family and community that helped shape the man he is; and why learning about your history and believing in yourself is so important.

Life & Arts In Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
