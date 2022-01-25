© 2022 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Life & Arts

St. Mark’s School of Texas with Lee S. Smith, Esq.

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published January 25, 2022 at 12:39 PM CST
IBA_logo.jpg
LeeSmith-696x969.jpg
Lee S. Smith
/

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Lee S. Smith, former associate vice president for legal affairs at UT Austin and principal and founder of TravelerSmith Consulting.

Recently, St. Mark’s School of Texas in Dallas announced the establishment of a new award in his honor: the Lee S. Smith '65 Courage and Honor Distinguished Alumni Award. Smith integrated St. Mark’s School of Texas and was the first African-American graduate.

Smith talks about growing up in segregated Dallas, being the only African-American student at St. Mark’s School of Texas, why the award is significant, attending Harvard University, and his career.

Tags

Life & ArtsIn Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
Related Content