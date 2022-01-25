St. Mark’s School of Texas with Lee S. Smith, Esq.

Lee S. Smith /

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Lee S. Smith, former associate vice president for legal affairs at UT Austin and principal and founder of TravelerSmith Consulting.

Recently, St. Mark’s School of Texas in Dallas announced the establishment of a new award in his honor: the Lee S. Smith '65 Courage and Honor Distinguished Alumni Award. Smith integrated St. Mark’s School of Texas and was the first African-American graduate.

Smith talks about growing up in segregated Dallas, being the only African-American student at St. Mark’s School of Texas, why the award is significant, attending Harvard University, and his career.

