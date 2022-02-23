© 2022 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Life & Arts

Remembering the Honorable John Robert Lewis

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published February 23, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST
kut_nl_in_black_america_620x312jpg.jpg
John_Lewis-2006_(cropped).jpeg
John Lewis

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents a tribute to the Honorable John Robert Lewis, U.S House of Representative from Georgia’s 5th congressional district. Lewis died July 17, 2020. He was 80 years old.

He chaired the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, and in 1963 he was the youngest speaker at the March on Washington. He was beaten on the Edmond Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, on Bloody Sunday in 1965 as he marched for voting rights for African Americans. He represented Atlanta in the U.S. House of Representatives for more than three decades.

In Black America spoke with Lewis in the Spring of 2005.

Tags

Life & Arts In Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
Related Content