© 2022 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Life & Arts

'The Enterpriser' with Jeremiah Flowers

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published February 15, 2022 at 5:13 PM CST
kut_nl_in_black_america_620x312jpg.jpg
Jeremiah Flowers.jpg
Jeremiah Flowers

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Jeremiah Flowers, a financial coach and tax advisor.

Flowers is working on his new TV series, The Enterpriser, which tells the story of the ups, downs, pros and cons of starting or being in business. He was previously known as the TaxNerd.

Flowers talks about the importance of how to manage money and taxes while at the same time laying a foundation for long-term business success; how he became the TaxNerd; his book How to Control, Employ & Steward Money; and his journey to acquire extensive marketplace skills through entry level jobs and management roles in various fortune 500 companies.

Tags

Life & Arts In Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
Related Content