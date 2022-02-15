'The Enterpriser' with Jeremiah Flowers

Jeremiah Flowers

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Jeremiah Flowers, a financial coach and tax advisor.

Flowers is working on his new TV series, The Enterpriser, which tells the story of the ups, downs, pros and cons of starting or being in business. He was previously known as the TaxNerd.

Flowers talks about the importance of how to manage money and taxes while at the same time laying a foundation for long-term business success; how he became the TaxNerd; his book How to Control, Employ & Steward Money; and his journey to acquire extensive marketplace skills through entry level jobs and management roles in various fortune 500 companies.