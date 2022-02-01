'Walking While Black: L.O.V.E is the Answer' with A.J. Ali

A.J. Ali

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with A.J. Ali, chief executive officer at Eclipse Productions and director, writer and producer of Walking While Black: L.O.V.E. is the Answer.

As communities of color face the daily stranglehold of racial profiling, and police officers face relentless scrutiny by an anxious public, tensions mount as lines are being drawn in the sand. More than four years in the making, Walking While Black: L.O.V.E. is the Answer presents proven action steps to bridge the painful gap between peace officers and the communities they serve.

Ali talks about the encounter his family had with law enforcement, why he made the documentary and wrote the book, his training program and bridging the gap between peace officers and the community.

