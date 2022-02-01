© 2022 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Life & Arts

'Walking While Black: L.O.V.E is the Answer' with A.J. Ali

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published February 1, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST
kut_nl_in_black_america_620x312jpg.jpg
A.J. Ali
A.J. Ali

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with A.J. Ali, chief executive officer at Eclipse Productions and director, writer and producer of Walking While Black: L.O.V.E. is the Answer.

As communities of color face the daily stranglehold of racial profiling, and police officers face relentless scrutiny by an anxious public, tensions mount as lines are being drawn in the sand. More than four years in the making, Walking While Black: L.O.V.E. is the Answer presents proven action steps to bridge the painful gap between peace officers and the communities they serve.

Ali talks about the encounter his family had with law enforcement, why he made the documentary and wrote the book, his training program and bridging the gap between peace officers and the community.

Tags

Life & ArtsIn Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
Related Content