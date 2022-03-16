© 2022 KUT

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin
Austin's NPR Station
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Life & Arts

A conversation with Emmy award-winning actor, writer, director and producer Glynn Turman

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published March 16, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT
kut_nl_in_black_america_620x312jpg.jpg
Glynn Turman (1).jpg

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Glynn Turman, Emmy award-winning actor, writer, director and producer.

Turman is coming off an incredible year with buzz-worthy performances in Netflix’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and a Critics Choice-nominated role in FX’s Fargo. And he stars in ABC’s Women of the Movement as Mose Wright, a real-life Civil Rights movement leader and great-uncle to Emmett Till.

The New York City-born actor enjoyed his first real taste of acting success as a young teenager, in the role of Travis Younger on Broadway in the landmark play A Raisin in the Sun opposite Sidney Poitier and Ruby Dee.

Turman talks about growing up in Greenwich Village and moving to Harlem; becoming an actor; moving to Hollywood; being married to Aretha Franklin; and his current projects.

Tags

Life & Arts In Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
Related Content