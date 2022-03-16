A conversation with Emmy award-winning actor, writer, director and producer Glynn Turman

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Glynn Turman, Emmy award-winning actor, writer, director and producer.

Turman is coming off an incredible year with buzz-worthy performances in Netflix’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and a Critics Choice-nominated role in FX’s Fargo. And he stars in ABC’s Women of the Movement as Mose Wright, a real-life Civil Rights movement leader and great-uncle to Emmett Till.

The New York City-born actor enjoyed his first real taste of acting success as a young teenager, in the role of Travis Younger on Broadway in the landmark play A Raisin in the Sun opposite Sidney Poitier and Ruby Dee.

Turman talks about growing up in Greenwich Village and moving to Harlem; becoming an actor; moving to Hollywood; being married to Aretha Franklin; and his current projects.

