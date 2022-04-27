© 2022 KUT

Life & Arts

Pitmaster Derrick McCray’s journey from the streets to the end zone

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published April 27, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT
kut_nl_in_black_america_620x312jpg.jpg
Derrick McCray.jpeg
Derrick McCray

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents part one of a two-part discussion with Derrick McCray, senior owner and CEO of McCray's Backyard BBQ & Seafood, located in West Palm Beach, Florida.

McCray’s Backyard BBQ & Seafood is an 87-year family tradition in the McCray family. Originally Harvey’s Barbecue in West Palm Beach, the barbecue joint became a staple in the community and a landmark during segregation.

McCray talks about growing up in Riviera Beach, Florida; attending Florida A&M University, making bad choices; his short career in professional football; and taking over the family barbecue business.

Life & Arts In Black America
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
