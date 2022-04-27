Pitmaster Derrick McCray’s journey from the streets to the end zone

Derrick McCray

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents part one of a two-part discussion with Derrick McCray, senior owner and CEO of McCray's Backyard BBQ & Seafood, located in West Palm Beach, Florida.

McCray’s Backyard BBQ & Seafood is an 87-year family tradition in the McCray family. Originally Harvey’s Barbecue in West Palm Beach, the barbecue joint became a staple in the community and a landmark during segregation.

McCray talks about growing up in Riviera Beach, Florida; attending Florida A&M University, making bad choices; his short career in professional football; and taking over the family barbecue business.

