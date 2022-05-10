© 2022 KUT

Life & Arts

Remembering Ron Banks, founder of The Dramatics

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published May 10, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT
Ron Banks
Ron Banks

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with the late Ron Banks. The singer was a founding member of the Detroit vocal group The Dramatics, which formed in the mid-1960s and continued to play for avid audiences around the country for years.

Banks talks about growing up in Detroit, not signing with Motown Records, forming the soul group, what distinguishes them from other male vocal groups, and wanting to be a professional baseball player.

Life & Arts In Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
