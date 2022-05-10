Remembering Ron Banks, founder of The Dramatics

Ron Banks

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with the late Ron Banks. The singer was a founding member of the Detroit vocal group The Dramatics, which formed in the mid-1960s and continued to play for avid audiences around the country for years.

Banks talks about growing up in Detroit, not signing with Motown Records, forming the soul group, what distinguishes them from other male vocal groups, and wanting to be a professional baseball player.

