Life & Arts

The Pepsi Halftime Press Conference with Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published May 25, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents highlights from the Super Bowl LVI halftime show featuring hip-hop visionary Dr. Dre, Long Beach icon Snoop Dogg and queen of R&B hip-hop Mary J. Blige, and excerpts from the Pepsi Halftime Press Conference.

For 25 years, since the first Super Bowl in 1967 up until the 1990s, the halftime show featured marching bands, drill teams and jazzy tribute groups like Up with People. The transition to pop stars began in 1991 with New Kids on the Block, but it wasn’t until 1993 when the biggest star on the planet, Michael Jackson, took the stage for an electrifying performance.

Life & Arts In Black America
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m., as well as weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
