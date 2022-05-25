The Pepsi Halftime Press Conference with Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. presents highlights from the Super Bowl LVI halftime show featuring hip-hop visionary Dr. Dre, Long Beach icon Snoop Dogg and queen of R&B hip-hop Mary J. Blige, and excerpts from the Pepsi Halftime Press Conference.

For 25 years, since the first Super Bowl in 1967 up until the 1990s, the halftime show featured marching bands, drill teams and jazzy tribute groups like Up with People. The transition to pop stars began in 1991 with New Kids on the Block, but it wasn’t until 1993 when the biggest star on the planet, Michael Jackson, took the stage for an electrifying performance.

