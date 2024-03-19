The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team with Sam Acho

On this edition of In Black America, producer and host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Sam Acho, former Texas Longhorn and NFL linebacker, author, humanitarian, and in-studio analyst for ESPN.

Prior to this year’s Allstate Sugar Bowl contest between the University of Texas Longhorns and the University of Washington Huskies, the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team connected with Son of a Saint Youth for a day of service.

Established in 1992 by the College Football Association – the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team recognize the extra efforts made by college football players and students support staff off the field. Acho was chosen to be a part of the team in 2010 and has been involved with the organization ever since.

After playing as defensive end for UT Austin from 2007 to 2011, Acho played for the Arizona Cardinals and the Chicago Bears from 2011 to 2014 and 2014 to 2018 respectively. Acho pivoted to humanitarian aid after his professional sports career, including building a hospital with his family in his parents' homeland of Nigeria. As an author, Acho writes to encourage his readers to follow their passions and center community building. His second book, Change Starts With You, was released earlier this month.