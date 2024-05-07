© 2024 KUT Public Media

2024 ACL Fest Headliners: Khruangbin, Leon Bridges and Dua Lipa

KUT 90.5 | By Jerry Quijano
Published May 7, 2024 at 5:33 PM CDT
Khruangbin poses for a photo at KUTX before performing in the studio in 2018.

The lineup for the 2024 Austin City Limits music festival is out and before you lose your cool, YES, the Barton Hills Choir is back for this year’s iteration of the annual celebration at Zilker Park.

Being Dead, Chief Cleopatra and The Tiarras are just a few of the local acts taking the stage during the weekends of Oct. 4 and 11. Other area artists slated to perform include Kalu & The Electric Joint, Promqueen and Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol.

Fellow Texan artists Leon Bridges and Khruangbin are featured as part of this year’s group of headlining artists, which also include Dua Lipa, Blink-182, Pretty Lights, Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson and Tyler, The Creator.

Three-day tickets are on sale now.
Jerry Quijano
Jerry Quijano is the local All Things Considered anchor for KUT. Got a tip? Email him at jerry@kut.org. Follow him on Twitter @jerryquijano.
