Seismic shakes up Austin's Concourse Project once again

Did you feel that? It's not the earth rumbling. Seismic is back at Austin's Concourse Project this weekend.

Celebrating its eighth iteration, the electronic music festival by the airport has carved out a noteworthy reputation in the electronic music world. It received nominations from industry publication DJ Mag for Best Boutique Festival in 2018 and 2023. The magazine also recognized The Concourse Project itself by ranking the venue No. 27 globally among the Top 100 Clubs.

Seismic is the brainchild of Concourse Project founders Andrew Parson and Kelly Gray, whose vision for the festival focuses on creating an immersive experience for electronic music lovers.

“We try to make the festival as easy to access and navigate as possible and provide some extra umph for your creative mind to digest,” Parsons said.

Topping the lineup this year are heavy-hitters Underworld, Four Tet and Charlotte de Witte. (Check out the full lineup here.)

Who are Parsons' and Gray's must-sees?

“All of them," Parsons said. "But seriously, Underworld, as they are legends who paved the way for all of us.”

One of Gray's picks is fast-rising Berlin-based techno DJ and producer Estella Boersma. Another is the Italian-born, classically trained composer, techno DJ and producer Giorgia Angiuli. Angiuli creates music using the usual DJ/producer accoutrement, but also the unusual: modified kids' toys.

"You can’t miss that,” Gray said.

Seismic’s performances will happen across three curated stages, each with its own aesthetic, sound design and unique programming. The indoor Volcano and outdoor Tsunami stages will feature a mix of house and techno. This year also marks the return of the Frequency stage, complete with all-new production design. That stage features hard groove, UK garage and more avant-garde and underground sounds.

Seismic offers an array of activities for festival-goers beyond beats and bass drops. There will be a vendor market, concession areas, art exhibits and wellness experiences like yoga and sound healing. If you want to add a little mystery to your festival experience, Gray and Parsons have also introduced a pair of “bonus areas” that festival-goers have to hunt for.

Even over email, the pair's passion for putting on Seismic is undeniable.

“We’re independently run, and we are music fans first,” Parsons said. “We are you!”

“We are home-grown!” Gray added. “We pour our hearts and soul into this, and it takes moving mountains to make it happen. Support for independent promoters, particularly in the festival space, is super important.”

Seismic 8.0 at The Concourse Project happens this weekend, Nov. 14, 15 and 16. Information and tickets are available at seismicdanceevent.com.

