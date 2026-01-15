From a Dolly tribute to a farewell party for a bookstore: 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

This weekend you can celebrate a country music icon, reflect on climate resilience through art, bid farewell to a local treasure and catch KUT's Jerry Quijano moderating a panel on podcasting.

Here are five happenings around town.

The Serpents Fly at Sundown, Glass Half Full Theatre

Cost: Free

Friday, 6 p.m.

Texas Capitol grounds

Catch Casssandra, a 26-foot-long lantern serpent, flying around the Capitol grounds as the sun sets. The outdoor performance includes other lantern puppets designed by elementary school students. The show is intended to embody "both climate anxieties and communal resilience."

Dolly’s 80th Birthday Tribute Show, Sagebrush

Cost: $20, benefiting HAAM

Saturday, 7 p.m.–midnight

Sagebrush, 5500 S. Congress Ave.

Celebrate the queen of country with live music and a look-alike contest. Brigitte Bandit, Paige Plaisance, Valley Flower, DJ Ed West and others take the stage. The party benefits the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians.

the wolf you feed, The VORTEX

Cost: $15-39

Thursday–Feb. 7; 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 6 p.m. Sundays

The VORTEX, 2307 Manor Road

Catch a new play inspired by Where The Wild Things Are about a recently separated woman's encounter with a pack of wolves outside a motel on the edge of a forest.

Recycled Reads farewell celebration

Cost: Free

Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

5335 Burnet Road

The Austin Public Library's used bookstore is closing permanently, a victim of the city's budget deficit. The store is planning a daylong celebration featuring music, poetry and an opportunity to make a book out of cardboard and repurposed materials. Deals are promised.

Age of Audio, Austin Film Society

Cost: $14

Sunday, 4:15–6:15 p.m.

AFS Cinema, 6259 Middle Fiskville Road

Watch a documentary exploring the rise of podcasting followed by a Q&A with filmmaker Shaun Michael Colón, moderated by KUT's Jerry Quijano. Co-presented by KUTX, Sound Unseen, Austin Film Society.