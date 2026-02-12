© 2026 KUT Public Media

From cumbia dancing to dragon dancing: 5 things to do in Austin this weekend

KUT 90.5 | By Art Beat
Published February 12, 2026 at 5:01 AM CST
Michael Minasi
/
KUT News
Spend a jam-packed Valentine's Day at the Blanton Museum of Art creating greeting cards, arranging flowers and listening to live music.

Whether you're leaning into Valentine's Day or just looking for a reason to get out of the house, Austin offers a range of ideas — no relationship status required.

This weekend, you can spend time listening to a bolero trio, dancing in the moonlight or learning about Lunar New Year traditions.

Blanton All Day: In Love and Art

Cost: Varies. (General admission is $20.)
Saturday, 10 a.m.–8 p.m. 
Blanton Museum of Art, 200 E. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. 

Explore the collection, create greeting cards, arrange flowers or type out a poem on an old typewriter. The schedule transitions from family-friendly storytelling in the morning to live music as the sun goes down.

Trio Los Vigilantes: Noche de Boleros

Cost: $53 and up
Saturday, doors at 7:30 p.m.
The Rosette, Austin Classical Guitar, 3908 Avenue B, Suite 116

The Austin-based Latin trio will perform an intimate set in the bolero tradition, accompanied by a string quartet.

Cumbia Dance Night 
Cost: Free 
Saturday, 7–10 p.m. 
Pfluger Pedestrian Bridge, 222 West Ave. 

Spend Valentine’s evening dancing over Lady Bird Lake with friends and family — and maybe a bat. Guest DJ Pelon plays the first hour.

Women Who Wander, a new exhibition at the Umlauf Sculpture Garden + Museum, explores themes of female identity, migration and belonging.
Leila Barber
Women Who Wander, a new exhibition at the Umlauf Sculpture Garden + Museum, explores themes of female identity, migration and belonging.

Women Who Wander, UMLAUF

Cost: Free 
On display through June 7
UMLAUF, 605 Azie Morton Rd 

Through sculpture, video installations and mixed media, Women Who Wander explores themes of female identity, migration and belonging. Artists include Jennifer Ling Datchuk, who incorporates porcelain, textiles and hair fibers into her work; Tammie Rubin, a ceramic sculptor and installation artist; and multidisciplinary artist Yoshie Sakai.

Austin Lunar New Year Festival 

Cost: Free
Sunday, 2–5 p.m.
Webb Middle School, 601 E St. Johns Ave. 

Ring in the Year of the Horse with activities hosted by Austin Great Wall Chinese School. Free activity booths offer ribbon dragon dancing, shuttlecock kicking, diabolo (Chinese yo-yo), Chinese calligraphy, and paper cutting for children and families. Watch a lion dance performance at 3 p.m. and pick up a red envelope and goodie bag while supplies last.

Previously recommended and ongoing:
