Woman shot by Dallas Police after opening fire at Love Field airport

A 37-year-old woman fired several gunshots at Dallas Love Field airport Monday morning before being shot by a Dallas police officer, law enforcement officials said.

The shooting occurred at about 11 a.m. after the alleged shooter exited a bathroom shortly after being dropped off at the airport, Dallas Police Department Chief Eddie Garcia said in a short press briefing.

“She produces a handgun and begins firing about this point we don’t know where exactly the individual was aiming,” he said. Garcia said the alleged shooter aimed the gun at the ceiling.

The woman was shot in her lower extremities, placed into custody and transported to Parkland Hospital, Garcia added.

“No other individuals were injured in this event other than the suspect,” he said.

The incident led to a ground stoppage of all traffic and the Transportation Security Administration said in a tweet that all passengers will have to pass though security screenings again once travel resumes.

“ @TSA will have to evacuate all travelers from terminals & rescreen all — no exceptions. Be patient & know that safety of travelers & staff is key,” the agency tweeted.

Travel alert - @DallasLoveField @TSA is in the process of rescreening all travelers through airport security checkpoint. Understand that will take time, so be patient because number of passengers at checkpoint has just increased exponentially. — TSA_SouthWest (@Tsa_SouthWest) July 25, 2022

At about 1 p .m . airport officials said in a tweet that flight operations have been suspended.

“Passengers should refrain from coming to Dallas Love Field at this time as flight operations have been suspended,” the statement reads. “Travelers should check directly with their airline for the latest updates on their flight status. Thank you for your patience.”

🚨 FLIGHT OPERATIONS SUSPENDED: Passengers should refrain from coming to Dallas Love Field at this time as flight operations have been suspended. Travelers should check directly with their airline for the latest updates on their flight status. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/ihvHxKrjSp — Dallas Love Field (@DallasLoveField) July 25, 2022

