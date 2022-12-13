Election night updates: Watson leads in race to be Austin’s next mayor

It’s election night in Austin. Polls have closed in the races for mayor and three seats on the Austin City Council.

Back in November, no single candidate in these races garnered a majority of votes, so they were sent to a runoff.

Results from early voting and some Election Day results have been published and are available below. KUT will update this page after more results come in, which should be later tonight.

Not sure what City Council district you’re in? Go here. Click “I Want To …" and "Find My Council District” and type in your address.

Kirk Watson leads race to be Austin’s next mayor

Early voting and some Election Day results from Travis, Williamson and Hays counties show Kirk Watson received 47,549 votes, which is 50.98% of total votes counted so far. Celia Israel is behind with 45,722 votes, or 49.02% of votes.

More on the mayor’s race: The race to be Austin’s next mayor is about housing. Here’s where the candidates stand.

José Velásquez is ahead in the District 3 Austin City Council race

Early voting and some Election Day results show José Velásquez received 3,364 votes, which is 53.58% of total votes counted so far. Daniela Silva is behind with 2,915 votes, or 46.42% of votes.

More on the D3 race: East Austinites are voting on a new council member. Here’s where D3 candidates stand on key issues.

Ryan Alter is ahead in the District 5 Austin City Council race

Early voting and some Election Day results show Ryan Alter received 6,314 votes, which is 60.53% of total votes counted so far. Stephanie Bazan is behind with 4,117 votes, or 39.47% of votes.

More on the D5 race: South Austinites are voting on a new council member. Here’s where D5 candidates stand on key issues.

Zohaib “Zo” Qadri is ahead in the District 9 Austin City Council race

Early voting and some Election Day results show Zohaib “Zo” Qadri received 5,731 votes, which is 50.85% of total votes counted so far. Linda Guerrero is behind with 5,540 votes, or 49.15% of votes.

More on the D9 race: In Central Austin, a City Council race where the candidates diverge on housing

