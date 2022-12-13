Ryan Alter wins race to represent District 5 on Austin City Council

Ryan Alter has won the District 5 seat on the Austin City Council after facing off in a runoff election against Stephanie Bazan.

The attorney and former state Capitol staffer picked up 59.6% of the votes, according to unofficial election night results. He will take the seat, which is currently held by Council Member Ann Kitchen, next month after election results have been canvassed.

"I am ready to show up and work with my new colleagues to make some meaningful action to get stuff done," Alter told KUT on Tuesday night.

District 5 covers a portion of South Austin, starting at Barton Springs Road and stretching down Menchaca and Lamar.



In the general election in November, none of the six candidates for District 5 got more than 50% of the votes. As the top two vote-getters, Alter and Bazan went to a runoff this month.

During the campaign season, the two candidates were aligned on some key issues, like support for Project Connect. On other initiatives, though, like expanding I-35, they differed: Bazan was against the project, while Alter supported it.

Along with a new mayor and two new council members, Alter is scheduled to be sworn in on Jan. 6.