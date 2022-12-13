Kirk Watson is elected mayor of Austin

Kirk Watson, a former state senator and mayor, has won the race to be Austin's next mayor.

He squeaked out a win with just 886 more votes than his opponent, state Rep. Celia Israel, in a runoff election Tuesday night.

"Thank you to the voters for the confidence they've place in me," Watson said at an election night party at Santa Rita Cantina in Central Austin. "This is the third time I've been elected mayor of Austin."

Watson served as mayor of the city from 1997-2001. He left his second term early to run for attorney general, a race he lost to now-Gov. Greg Abbott.

Israel conceded the election and campaign staff said she would not be seeking a recount.

The race Tuesday night was tight. Israel narrowly beat out Watson among Travis County voters (the difference was just 17 votes), which includes the vast majority of Austin. But in Williamson and Hays Counties, where just a fraction of Austinites live, voters went overwhelmingly for Watson; they ultimately clinched the race for him.

If elected Israel, would have been the city's first Latina and openly gay mayor and throughout her campaign she seemed to galvanize a younger, more diverse crowd.

She was the top vote-getter in the elections in November, beating Watson by five points. But because the mayoral race was a field of six candidates and neither one got 50% of the vote, state law demands the city hold a runoff election.

But runoff elections are plagued by low voter turnout and this one was no different; roughly 18% of registered voters in Travis County participated. And not enough came out for Israel.

"We came up just a little short," she said at an election party at a restaurant in Northwest Austin. "My campaign was founded on a very simple idea: the people who built this city and who continue to build this city, who dress our wounds, who teach our kids and drive our buses, answer our 911 calls ... they deserve the respect and the compassion that a progressive city can give them."

Watson, who will take office on Jan. 6, confronts a city trying to manage significant growth, where housing and rents have risen by 30% in the past couple years.

Both Watson and Israel campaigned on promises to tackle the city’s growing unaffordability. While they both acknowledged the city needs to build more housing to meet the demand for it, Watson has advocated a more moderate approach, saying he would take into consideration concerns about neighborhood change. Israel has said that approach would allow neighborhoods with more political power to opt out of building much-needed housing.

Ultimately, voters went with the man who’s had the gig before. Watson pitched himself as a candidate with the experience and political know-how to move quickly on alleviating the city's growing unaffordability.

Under Austin’s ‘weak mayor’ system, where the mayor does not have veto power, this means the mayor is often a consensus-builder, governing with a diplomatic rather than strong hand.

“I’m eager to start working with my colleagues on the Austin City Council,” Watson said. “That is part of the fun, I think, of being part of the city council, is being able to build relationships with those colleagues.”

Watson said one of the first things he will do as mayor-elect is convene a committee to look into making childcare in the city cheaper and more accessible. He said that while housing consumes most of a family's budget, childcare is often a close second.

“I want Austin, Texas to be the best city to raise a child,” he said.

Watson will replaced outgoing mayor Steve Adler, who has held the position since 2015.