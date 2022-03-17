Appeals court confirms Austin's land code rewrite skirted state law, effectively killing the decade-long effort

A court has, once again, ruled the City of Austin ignored state law in its effort to overhaul zoning rules, and thereby the process at one time called CodeNEXT is dead.

A panel of three judges from the 14th Court of Appeals in Houston upheld a ruling by a Travis County judge in 2020. The earlier decision threw out votes Austin City Council members had taken on new land code rules that would apply across the city. The council was one vote away from finalizing the rules, which had been nearly a decade in the making.

The court ruled the City of Austin did not follow Texas law, which requires a governmental body to individually notify people who own property within a certain distance of land it wants to rezone. These property owners have the right to formally oppose — or protest — a zoning change. If owners representing at least 20% of nearby properties oppose the new zoning, the change has to be approved by more members of the government body than usual.

Lawyers for the city argued these requirements govern only one-off zoning changes, not changes that would apply to every property in the city.

For nearly a decade, the city has been trying to revise its land code, which was last comprehensively rewritten in 1984. A land code dictates what can be built and where in the city.

As Austin residents stare down a historic rise in housing costs caused by a lack of housing, supporters of the rewrite argued the city had an opportunity to allow more housing to be built. Currently, the majority of land in Austin is zoned single-family, meaning builders are typically permitted to build only a single-family home or duplex.

In a statement Thursday, the City of Austin provided few details on whether it plans to appeal to the Texas Supreme Court: "We are reviewing the decision and will discuss with Council before deciding next steps,” a spokesperson wrote.

This is a developing story.