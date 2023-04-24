Travis County Voter Guide: What you need to know to vote May 6

Early voting for the May 6 election kicks off Monday. A number of local races are on the ballot in Travis County, including propositions about police oversight in Austin.

Here's what you need to know to vote in Travis County.

Am I registered to vote?

First, make sure you’re registered. Go here to verify your registration. The deadline to register, for this election, has passed.

When and where can I vote?

Early voting runs Monday, April 24, to Tuesday, May 2. Election Day is Saturday, May 6.

If you're registered to vote in Travis County, you can vote at any of the county's polling locations. They will be open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.

A full list of early voting locations can be found here. Election Day locations can be found here. To see wait times at each location, go here.

Don’t forget your ID

Make sure to bring a photo ID. Find a list of acceptable ones here. The ID should be up to date or can be expired up to four years. Voters 70 or older can bring a photo ID that has been expired for any length of time.

If you had trouble getting an ID and don’t have one, here are some alternatives:



government document showing your name and an address, such as your voter registration certificate

current utility bill

bank statement

government check

paycheck

birth certificate

If you use one of these, you’ll have to sign a form that says you had a reasonable impediment to getting an ID.

Voting by mail

If you’re a registered voter in Texas, you can vote by mail if you:



will be away from your county on Election Day and during early voting;

are sick or disabled;

are 65 or older on Election Day;

are confined in jail, but eligible to vote; or

are expecting to give birth within three weeks before or after Election Day.

Travis County residents can print and fill out an application to vote by mail here. The deadline to apply to vote by mail is Tuesday, April 25.

When filling out a mail-in ballot, use black or blue ink and follow the instructions to deliver it on time. Make sure the county's elections office receives your ballot on or before Election Day. You can mail in your ballot or hand deliver the sealed envelope to the county elections office. You'll need to show ID if you go in person.

The League of Women Voters has put together a detailed guide to voting by mail for Central Texas voters here.

What's on my ballot?

To see what's on your specific ballot, go here. Scroll down and fill out your first and last name and date of birth. Hit "Look Me Up" and then "View My Ballot."

Here's an overview of what you might see:

Austin police oversight propositions

Propositions A and B on Austinites' ballots are pretty much identical, but they're the result of two petition drives from two very different groups with very different views on police oversight.



Proposition A seeks to give more power to the Office of Police Oversight and the citizen-led panel that reviews incidents of police misconduct.

Proposition B would restrict the power of both the Office of Police oversight and the city's citizen-led panel.

Read more about the props and how they came about here.

Mayoral races

A few mayoral races could be on your Travis County ballot, depending on where you live.



In Lakeway, voters will decide between incumbent Mayor Tom Kilgore, veteran Ron Cooper and technology consultant Roy Paar.

Round Rock and Briarcliff voters will only have one person in each of their mayoral races — Craig Morgan and Al Hostetler, respectively. Both candidates are incumbents running for reelection.

City of Round Rock propositions

Two propositions are on the ballot for Round Rock voters:



Proposition A asks voters to decide if the city should issue a $230 million bond for city parks and recreation. That would pay for new facilities like a recreation center, improvements to existing infrastructure and drainage equipment.

Proposition B asks voters if the city should issue a $44 million bond for public safety projects like improving its current safety training center and adding and relocating fire stations.

School district races

Pflugerville ISD has three school board positions up for election:



Place 5: Kelly Daniel is unopposed

Place 6: Jean Mayer is unopposed

Place 7: Agha Ahmed, Brian Allen, Chevonne Lorigo-Johst

Dripping Springs ISD has two elections on the ballot:

A $223.7 million bond that would be used to build a new elementary school and a new special education facility, as well as to expand and renovate one elementary school, two middle schools and one high school. It would also fund the purchase of school buses, the design of several new schools and security and technology updates on all campuses.

A Board of Trustees election. Voters can select one or two of the following candidates: Ron Jones, Rob McClelland, Jeffrey Aylstock and Kim Cousins.

Eanes ISD voters will elect three trustees:

Place 1: Kim McMath is unopposed

Place 2: Laura Clark is unopposed

Place 3: Robert Morrow, Diane Hern, Chandler Hatchett

Eanes ISD also has three propositions:

Proposition A asks voters to vote on an almost $118 million bond to build and improve school buildings.

Proposition B will ask for approval of a $2.4 million bond for a project to improve the district’s stadium.

Proposition C will ask voters to decide on a $11.2 million bond for an update to the district's instructional technology equipment.

Hays CISD has four propositions on the ballot:

Prop A: $208.8 million for new school buses, improving and expanding current schools and building new school buildings.

Prop B: $102.9 million for expansion and improvements to fine arts, athletics, and career and technical education facilities.

Prop C: $4 million for technology upgrades.

Prop D: $52.2 million for building new school buildings and creating outdoor multipurpose pavilions.

Leander ISD has a $762.8 million bond on the ballot. It is split into three propositions:

Proposition A includes $698.3 million for school facilities, including repurposing, the purchase of necessary sites for school facilities, and buses and vehicles.

Proposition B includes $50.8 million for technology equipment and technology infrastructure.

Proposition C includes $13.6 million for renovations to the Don Tew Performing Arts Center and the South Performing Arts Center.