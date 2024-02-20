Travis County: 2024 Primary Elections Voter Guide
It's primary season in Texas. Republicans and Democrats across the state will decide who their party's nominee will be in the November general election. Election Day is Tuesday, March 5, and early voting for the primaries runs from Tuesday through Friday, March 1. Runoff elections can take place between the top candidates if no one reaches a 50% majority of the vote.
See what’s on your party’s ballot in Travis County:
* Indicates incumbent
Federal
U.S. House of Representatives: Texas has 38 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Congress. The total number of representatives is set at 435. Representatives are elected for two-year terms. There are five districts on the ballot this year.
District 10 stretches from the northwestern portion of the Greater Houston region to the Greater Austin region.
- DEMOCRATS: Keith McPhail, Theresa Boisseau
- REPUBLICANS: Jared B. Lovelace, Michael T. McCaul*
District 17 includes a strip of Central Texas and Deep East Texas stretching from Nacogdoches to Waco and Round Rock.
- DEMOCRATS: Mark Lorenzen
- REPUBLICANS: Pete Sessions*, Joseph T. Langone
District 21 stretches north of San Antonio to Austin and includes San Marcos, Fredericksburg, Boerne, Ingram, Kerrville, Kyle and New Braunfels.
- DEMOCRATS: Kristin Hook
- REPUBLICANS: Chip Roy*
District 35 stretches along I-35 from Austin to San Antonio. It includes parts of Travis County, Hays County, Comal County and Bexar County.
- DEMOCRATS: Greg Casar*
- REPUBLICANS: Michael Rodriguez, David Cuddy, Rod Lingsch, Brandon Craig Dunn, Steven Wright
District 37 includes most of the city of Austin and a small portion of Williamson County.
- DEMOCRATS: Christopher "Chris" McNerney, Eduardo "Lalito" Romer, Lloyd Doggett*
- REPUBLICANS: Jenny Garcia Sharon
Statewide
Railroad commissioner: Don’t let the name fool you; Texas’ railroad commissioner doesn’t have anything to do with railroads. The three-member commission oversees the state’s oil and gas industries. One commissioner position is on the ballot every two years.
- DEMOCRATS: Katherine Culbert, Bill Burch
- REPUBLICANS: Christi Craddick*, Corey Howell, Christie Clark, Petra Reyes, James “Jim” Matlock
Texas Supreme Court: The Texas Supreme Court has nine justices. Three seats are up for election in 2024. Currently, all seats are held by Republicans.
Supreme Court Justice, Place 2
- DEMOCRATS: DaSean Jones, Randy Sarosdy
- REPUBLICANS: Jimmy Blacklock*
Supreme Court Justice, Place 4
- DEMOCRATS: Christine Vinh Weems
- REPUBLICANS: Brian Walker, John Devine*
Supreme Court Justice, Place 6
- DEMOCRATS: Bonnie Lee Goldstein, Joe Pool
- REPUBLICANS: Jane Bland*
Texas Court of Criminal Appeals: The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals is the state’s highest court for criminal cases. The Court consists of nine judges. They are elected for six-year terms. Currently, all seats are held by Republicans.
Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Presiding Judge
- DEMOCRATS: Holly Taylor
- REPUBLICANS: Sharon Keller*, David J. Schenck
Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Place 7 Judge
- DEMOCRATS: Nancy Mulder
- REPUBLICANS: Barbara Parker Hervey*, Gina Parker
Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Place 8 Judge
- DEMOCRATS: Chika Anyiam
- REPUBLICANS: Lee Finley, Michelle Slaughter*
Texas Legislature
Texas Senate: This is the upper chamber of the Texas Legislature. It consists of 31 members. Senators are elected to four-year terms. Along with the Texas House of Representatives, the Texas Senate drafts and passes state laws, policies and budgets.
Texas Senate, District 14
- DEMOCRATS: Sarah Eckhardt*
- REPUBLICANS: None
Texas Senate, District 25
- DEMOCRATS: Merrie Fox
- REPUBLICANS: Donna Campbell*
Texas House of Representatives: The Texas House of Representatives is the lower chamber of the Texas Legislature, consisting of 150 members elected from single-member districts for two-year terms. Along with the state Senate, the House drafts and passes state laws, policies and budgets. The Legislature meets for 140 days during odd-numbered years, though the governor can call special sessions outside that time frame as he did during 2023. There are no term limits.
State Representative, District 19
- DEMOCRATS: Zach Vance, Dwain Handley
- REPUBLICANS: Manny Campos, Kyle Biedermann, Ellen Troxclair*
State Representative, District 46
- DEMOCRATS: Sheryl Cole*
- REPUBLICANS: Nikki Kosich
State Representative, District 47
- DEMOCRATS: Vikki Goodwin*
- REPUBLICANS: Scott Firsing
State Representative, District 48
- DEMOCRATS: Donna Howard*
- REPUBLICANS: None
State Representative, District 49
- DEMOCRATS: Gina Hinojosa*
- REPUBLICANS: None
State Representative, District 50
- DEMOCRATS: James Talarico*, Nathan Boynton
- REPUBLICANS: None
State Representative, District 51
- DEMOCRATS: Maria Luisa "Lulu" Flores*
- REPUBLICANS: None
Texas Third Court of Appeals: The Third Court of Appeals is composed of six justices who serve the Austin area. It has intermediate appellate jurisdiction of both civil and criminal cases appealed from lower courts in 24 counties of Texas.
Third Court of Appeals District Place 2 Justice
- DEMOCRATS: Edward Smith*, Melissa Lorber, Maggie Ellis
- REPUBLICANS: John Messinger
Third Court of Appeals District Place 3 Justice
- DEMOCRATS: Chari Kelly*
- REPUBLICANS: None
Third Court of Appeals District Place 5 Justice
- DEMOCRATS: Thomas J. Baker*, Karin Crump
- REPUBLICANS: None
Third Court of Appeals District Place 6 Justice
- DEMOCRATS: Gisela D. Triana*
- REPUBLICANS: None
District court: District courts have county-wide geographical jurisdiction, and the district judges are elected countywide to four-year terms. District courts are trial courts of general subject-matter jurisdiction. They hear felony criminal prosecutions, suits for divorce, election contests, juvenile cases, and civil suits with an amount in controversy of at least $200 with no ceiling.
53rd Judicial District
- DEMOCRATS: Maria Cantú Hexsel*
- REPUBLICANS: None
98th Judicial District
- DEMOCRATS: Sandra Avila Ramirez
- REPUBLICANS: None
126th Judicial District
- DEMOCRATS: Aurora Martinez Jones*
- REPUBLICANS: None
167th Judicial District
- DEMOCRATS: Dayna Blazey*
- REPUBLICANS: None
200th Judicial District
- DEMOCRATS: Jessica Mangrum*
- REPUBLICANS: None
345th Judicial District
- DEMOCRATS: Jan Soifer*
- REPUBLICANS: None
353rd Judicial District
- DEMOCRATS: Sherine Thomas, Susana Castillo, Madeleine Connor*
- REPUBLICANS: None
390th Judicial District
- DEMOCRATS: Julie H. Kocurek*
- REPUBLICANS: None
427th Judicial District
- DEMOCRATS: Tamara B. Needles*
- REPUBLICANS: None
450th Judicial District
- DEMOCRATS: Brad Urrutia*
- REPUBLICANS: None
460th Judicial District
- DEMOCRATS: Selena Alvarenga*
- REPUBLICANS: None
Travis County criminal district attorney: The responsibilities of the district attorney include prosecuting felony crimes and assisting law enforcement with investigations.
- DEMOCRATS: José Garza*, Jeremy Sylestine
- REPUBLICANS: Daniel W Betts
County
County courts: County courts oversee cases involving adult criminal misdemeanors, juvenile offenders, guardianship and mental health.
Judge, County Court-at-Law #8
- DEMOCRATS: Carlos H. Barrera*
- REPUBLICANS: None
Judge, County Court-at-Law #9
- DEMOCRATS: Kim Williams*
- REPUBLICANS: None
Judge, Probate Court #2
- DEMOCRATS: Nick Chu*
- REPUBLICANS: None
County Attorney
- DEMOCRATS: Delia Garza*
- REPUBLICANS: None
Sheriff: The sheriff is an elected law enforcement officer who apprehends fugitives, runs the county jail and leads a team of sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement personnel.
- DEMOCRATS: Sally Hernandez*
- REPUBLICANS: None
Tax assessor-collector: The tax assessor-collector calculates property tax rates and collects taxes for the county.
- DEMOCRATS: Celia Israel
- REPUBLICANS: None
Travis County commissioners: County commissioners draft and pass policies for the county, much like city council members do for a city.
Precinct 1
- DEMOCRATS: Jeffrey Travillion*
- REPUBLICANS: None
Precinct 3
- DEMOCRATS: Ann Howard*
- REPUBLICANS: None
Justices of the peace: Justices of the peace preside over small claims court and hear cases regarding traffic, truancy, and minor alcohol and tobacco violations. They can also issue warrants, set bonds and perform marriages.
Precinct 5 — Unexpired Term
- DEMOCRATS: Rick "Rico" Olivo*, Tanisa Jeffers, Ornela DeSeta
- REPUBLICANS: None
Travis County constables: Constables are an elected law enforcement officer for a precinct of a county.
Precinct 1
- DEMOCRATS: Tonya Nixon*
- REPUBLICANS: None
Precinct 2
- DEMOCRATS: Adan Ballesteros*
- REPUBLICANS: None
Precinct 3
- DEMOCRATS: Stacy Suits*
- REPUBLICANS: None
Precinct 4
- DEMOCRATS: George Morales III*
- REPUBLICANS: None
Precinct 5
- DEMOCRATS: Carlos B. Lopez*
- REPUBLICANS: None