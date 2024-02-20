© 2024 KUT Public Media

Travis County: 2024 Primary Elections Voter Guide

By Ren Leija
Published February 20, 2024 at 3:05 PM CST
Early voting starts on Tuesday and runs through March 1.

It's primary season in Texas. Republicans and Democrats across the state will decide who their party's nominee will be in the November general election. Election Day is Tuesday, March 5, and early voting for the primaries runs from Tuesday through Friday, March 1. Runoff elections can take place between the top candidates if no one reaches a 50% majority of the vote.

Not a Travis County resident? Check out our Hays County voter guide or our Williamson County voter guide for those races.

See what’s on your party’s ballot in Travis County:

Democrat sample ballot

Republican sample ballot

* Indicates incumbent

Federal

U.S. House of Representatives: Texas has 38 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Congress. The total number of representatives is set at 435. Representatives are elected for two-year terms. There are five districts on the ballot this year.

District 10 stretches from the northwestern portion of the Greater Houston region to the Greater Austin region.

District 17 includes a strip of Central Texas and Deep East Texas stretching from Nacogdoches to Waco and Round Rock.

District 21 stretches north of San Antonio to Austin and includes San Marcos, Fredericksburg, Boerne, Ingram, Kerrville, Kyle and New Braunfels.

District 35 stretches along I-35 from Austin to San Antonio. It includes parts of Travis County, Hays County, Comal County and Bexar County.

District 37 includes most of the city of Austin and a small portion of Williamson County.

Statewide

Railroad commissioner: Don’t let the name fool you; Texas’ railroad commissioner doesn’t have anything to do with railroads. The three-member commission oversees the state’s oil and gas industries. One commissioner position is on the ballot every two years.

Texas Supreme Court: The Texas Supreme Court has nine justices. Three seats are up for election in 2024. Currently, all seats are held by Republicans.

Supreme Court Justice, Place 2

Supreme Court Justice, Place 4

Supreme Court Justice, Place 6

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals: The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals is the state’s highest court for criminal cases. The Court consists of nine judges. They are elected for six-year terms. Currently, all seats are held by Republicans.

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Presiding Judge

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Place 7 Judge

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Place 8 Judge

Texas Legislature

Texas Senate: This is the upper chamber of the Texas Legislature. It consists of 31 members. Senators are elected to four-year terms. Along with the Texas House of Representatives, the Texas Senate drafts and passes state laws, policies and budgets.

Texas Senate, District 14

Texas Senate, District 25

Texas House of Representatives: The Texas House of Representatives is the lower chamber of the Texas Legislature, consisting of 150 members elected from single-member districts for two-year terms. Along with the state Senate, the House drafts and passes state laws, policies and budgets. The Legislature meets for 140 days during odd-numbered years, though the governor can call special sessions outside that time frame as he did during 2023. There are no term limits.

State Representative, District 19

State Representative, District 46

State Representative, District 47

State Representative, District 48

State Representative, District 49

State Representative, District 50

State Representative, District 51

Texas Third Court of Appeals: The Third Court of Appeals is composed of six justices who serve the Austin area. It has intermediate appellate jurisdiction of both civil and criminal cases appealed from lower courts in 24 counties of Texas.

Third Court of Appeals District Place 2 Justice

Third Court of Appeals District Place 3 Justice

Third Court of Appeals District Place 5 Justice

Third Court of Appeals District Place 6 Justice

District court: District courts have county-wide geographical jurisdiction, and the district judges are elected countywide to four-year terms. District courts are trial courts of general subject-matter jurisdiction. They hear felony criminal prosecutions, suits for divorce, election contests, juvenile cases, and civil suits with an amount in controversy of at least $200 with no ceiling.

53rd Judicial District

98th Judicial District

126th Judicial District

167th Judicial District

200th Judicial District

345th Judicial District

353rd Judicial District

390th Judicial District

427th Judicial District

450th Judicial District

460th Judicial District

Travis County criminal district attorney: The responsibilities of the district attorney include prosecuting felony crimes and assisting law enforcement with investigations.

County

County courts: County courts oversee cases involving adult criminal misdemeanors, juvenile offenders, guardianship and mental health.

Judge, County Court-at-Law #8

Judge, County Court-at-Law #9

Judge, Probate Court #2

County Attorney

Sheriff: The sheriff is an elected law enforcement officer who apprehends fugitives, runs the county jail and leads a team of sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement personnel.

Tax assessor-collector: The tax assessor-collector calculates property tax rates and collects taxes for the county.

Travis County commissioners: County commissioners draft and pass policies for the county, much like city council members do for a city.

Precinct 1

Precinct 3

Justices of the peace: Justices of the peace preside over small claims court and hear cases regarding traffic, truancy, and minor alcohol and tobacco violations. They can also issue warrants, set bonds and perform marriages.

Precinct 5 — Unexpired Term

Travis County constables: Constables are an elected law enforcement officer for a precinct of a county.

Precinct 1

Precinct 2

Precinct 3

Precinct 4

Precinct 5
