Williamson County: 2024 Primary Elections Voter Guide

It's primary season in Texas. Republicans and Democrats across the state will decide who their party's nominee will be in the November general election. Election Day is Tuesday, March 5, and early voting for the primaries runs from Tuesday through Friday, March 1. Runoff elections can take place between the top candidates if no one reaches a 50% majority of the vote.

Not a Williamson County resident? Check out our Travis County voter guide or our Hays County voter guide for those races.

See what’s on your party’s ballot in Williamson County:

Democrat sample ballot

Republican sample ballot

* Indicates incumbent



Federal

U.S. House of Representatives: Texas has 38 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Congress. The total number of representatives is set at 435. Representatives are elected for two-year terms.

District 10 stretches from the northwestern portion of the Greater Houston region to the Greater Austin region.



District 17 includes a strip of Central Texas and Deep East Texas stretching from Nacogdoches to Waco and Round Rock.



District 31 includes most of Williamson County, including much of Cedar Park and Leander, and then extends north through another five counties. U.S. Rep. John Carter has held the seat since 2003.



District 37 includes most of the city of Austin and a small portion of Williamson County.



Statewide

Railroad commissioner: Don’t let the name fool you; Texas’ railroad commissioner doesn’t have anything to do with railroads. The three-member commission oversees the state’s oil and gas industries. One commissioner position is on the ballot every two years.



Texas Supreme Court: The Texas Supreme Court has nine justices. Three seats are up for election in 2024. Currently, all seats are held by Republicans.

Supreme Court Justice, Place 2



Supreme Court Justice, Place 4

Supreme Court Justice, Place 6

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals: The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals is the state’s highest court for criminal cases. The Court consists of nine judges. They are elected for six-year terms. Currently, all seats are held by Republicans.

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Presiding Judge



Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Place 7 Judge



Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Place 8 Judge



State Board of Education: Members of the State Board of Education are responsible for setting Texas public school curriculum and graduation requirements, along with overseeing Texas’ Permanent School Fund. The 15 board members represent different districts across the state.

State Board of Education, District 10



Texas Legislature

Texas House of Representatives: The Texas House of Representatives is the lower chamber of the Texas Legislature, consisting of 150 members elected from single-member districts for two-year terms. Along with the state Senate, the House drafts and passes state laws, policies and budgets. The Legislature meets for 140 days during odd-numbered years, though the governor can call special sessions outside that time frame as he did during 2023. There are no term limits.

District 20 encompasses most of Georgetown and includes Leander, Liberty Hill, Florence and Jarrell.



District 52 spans Round Rock, Hutto, Taylor, Thrall, Weir and a small part of Georgetown.



District 136 covers western Williamson County, including parts of Northwest Austin, Cedar Park, Round Rock and the Brushy Creek area.



County

Texas Third Court of Appeals: The Third Court of Appeals is composed of six justices who serve the Austin area. It has intermediate appellate jurisdiction of both civil and criminal cases appealed from lower courts in 24 counties of Texas.

Third Court of Appeals District Place 2 Justice

Third Court of Appeals District Place 3 Justice



DEMOCRATS: Chari Kelly*

Chari Kelly* REPUBLICANS: None

Third Court of Appeals District Place 5 Justice



Third Court of Appeals District Place 6 Justice



District court: District courts have county-wide geographical jurisdiction, and the district judges are elected countywide to four-year terms. District courts are trial courts of general subject-matter jurisdiction. They hear felony criminal prosecutions, suits for divorce, election contests, juvenile cases, and civil suits with an amount in controversy of at least $200 with no ceiling.

26th Judicial District:



395th Judicial District:

425th Judicial District:

480th Judicial District:

Williamson County criminal district attorney: The responsibilities of the district attorney include prosecuting felony crimes and assisting law enforcement with investigations.



County courts: County courts oversee cases involving adult criminal misdemeanors, juvenile offenders, guardianship and mental health.

Judge, County Court-at-Law #5



DEMOCRATS: None

None REPUBLICANS: Will Ward

County Attorney



DEMOCRATS: Amy Lyn Lefkowitz

Amy Lyn Lefkowitz REPUBLICANS: Dee Hobbs*

Sheriff: The sheriff is an elected law enforcement officer who apprehends fugitives, runs the county jail and leads a team of sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement personnel.



DEMOCRATS: Mike Gleason*

Mike Gleason* REPUBLICANS: Matthew Lindemann

Tax assessor-collector: The tax assessor-collector calculates property tax rates and collects taxes for the county.



DEMOCRATS: None

None REPUBLICANS: Larry Gaddes*

Williamson County commissioners: County commissioners draft and pass policies for the county, much like city council members do for a city. There are four county commissioners in Williamson County, plus the county judge, who is elected countywide.

Precinct 1



DEMOCRATS: Terry Cook*

Terry Cook* REPUBLICANS: None

Precinct 3

Williamson County constables: Constables are an elected law enforcement officer for a precinct of a county.

Precinct 1



DEMOCRATS: Mickey Chance*

Mickey Chance* REPUBLICANS: Vinnie Cherrone

Precinct 2

Precinct 3

Precinct 4