Hays County: 2024 Primary Elections Voter Guide

It's primary season in Texas. Republicans and Democrats across the state will decide who their party's nominee will be in the November general election. Election Day is Tuesday, March 5, and early voting for the primaries runs from Tuesday through Friday, March 1. Runoff elections can take place between the top candidates if no one reaches a 50% majority of the vote.

See what’s on your party’s ballot in Hays County:

Democrat sample ballot

Republican sample ballot

* Indicates incumbent



Federal

U.S. House of Representatives: Texas has 38 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Congress. The total number of representatives is set at 435. Representatives are elected for two-year terms.

District 21 takes up the whole of Hays and Blanco counties and a portion of southern Travis County before it reaches down to parts of San Antonio.



District 35 includes East Austin and Manor, then a sliver of the district runs down along I-35 through parts of San Marcos and New Braunfels before ending in San Antonio.



Statewide

Railroad commissioner: Don’t let the name fool you; Texas’ railroad commissioner doesn’t have anything to do with railroads. The three-member commission oversees the state’s oil and gas industries. One commissioner position is on the ballot every two years.



Texas Supreme Court: The Texas Supreme Court has nine justices. Three seats are up for election in 2024. Currently, all seats are held by Republicans.

Supreme Court Justice, Place 2



Supreme Court Justice, Place 4

Supreme Court Justice, Place 6

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals: The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals is the state’s highest court for criminal cases. The Court consists of nine judges. They are elected for six-year terms. Currently, all seats are held by Republicans.

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Presiding Judge



Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Place 7 Judge

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Place 8 Judge

Texas Legislature

Texas Senate: This is the upper chamber of the Texas Legislature. It consists of 31 members. Senators are elected to four-year terms. Along with the Texas House of Representatives, the Texas Senate drafts and passes state laws, policies and budgets.

District 25 extends from western Travis County through Blanco and Hays counties and goes down through New Braunfels and part of San Antonio.



Texas House of Representatives: The Texas House of Representatives is the lower chamber of the Texas Legislature, consisting of 150 members elected from single-member districts for two-year terms. Along with the state Senate, the House drafts and passes state laws, policies and budgets. The Legislature meets for 140 days during odd-numbered years, though the governor can call special sessions outside that time frame as he did during 2023. There are no term limits.

District 45 includes all major cities along I-35 in Hays County.



District 73 includes the west side of Hays County and Comal County.

DEMOCRATS: Sally Duval

Sally Duval REPUBLICANS: Carrie Isaac*

Texas Third Court of Appeals: The Third Court of Appeals is composed of six justices who serve the Austin area. It has intermediate appellate jurisdiction of both civil and criminal cases appealed from lower courts in 24 counties of Texas.

Third Court of Appeals District Place 2 Justice



Third Court of Appeals District Place 3 Justice

Third Court of Appeals District Place 5 Justice

Third Court of Appeals District Place 6 Justice

District court: District courts have county-wide geographical jurisdiction, and the district judges are elected countywide to four-year terms. District courts are trial courts of general subject-matter jurisdiction. They hear felony criminal prosecutions, suits for divorce, election contests, juvenile cases, and civil suits with an amount in controversy of at least $200 with no ceiling.

22nd Judicial District



DEMOCRATS: None

None REPUBLICANS: R. Bruce Boyer*

453rd Judicial District

483rd Judicial District

County

County court: County courts oversee cases involving adult criminal misdemeanors, juvenile offenders, guardianship and mental health.

Judge, County Court-at-Law #3



Sheriff: The sheriff is an elected law enforcement officer who apprehends fugitives, runs the county jail and leads a team of sheriff’s deputies and other law enforcement personnel.



Tax assessor-collector: The tax assessor-collector calculates property tax rates and collects taxes for the county.



Hays County commissioners: County commissioners draft and pass policies for the county, much like city council members do for a city. There are four county commissioners in Hays County, plus the county judge, who is elected countywide.

Precinct 1 includes areas east of Buda and Kyle extends to San Marcos.



DEMOCRATS: Alyssa Ramirez, Debbie Gonzales Ingalsbe*

Alyssa Ramirez, Debbie Gonzales Ingalsbe* REPUBLICANS: None

Precinct 3 extends from San Marcos to Wimberley and west of Dripping Springs.



Justices of the peace: Justices of the peace preside over small claims court and hear cases regarding traffic, truancy, and minor alcohol and tobacco violations. They can also issue warrants, set bonds and perform marriages.

Precinct 1, Place 1



Precinct 2, Place 2

Hays County constables: Constables are an elected law enforcement officer for a precinct of a county.

Precinct 1



Precinct 2

Precinct 3

Precinct 4

Precinct 5