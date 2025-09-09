Abbott expected to issue executive order setting age requirements for THC products

This article was available first to subscribers of The Blast. Subscribe here.

Gov. Greg Abbott will soon issue an executive order to regulate THC and set a minimum age of 21 to purchase those products in Texas, according to three people who spoke with the governor’s office.

The Legislature’s second special session of the year ended last week after Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced that the House, the Senate and Abbott would not reach a deal on the matter. Patrick has been dead set on a full ban, but Abbott called for a regulatory framework like one he outlined on page 3 of his Senate Bill 3 veto letter.

At Friday’s camp safety bill signing, reporters asked Abbott whether he would wait till 2027 for a THC bill or call a special session.

“I will say, stay tuned on that,” Abbott answered. “Something may be happening soon.”

The timeline for an executive order isn’t certain, but Abbott is expected to direct the Department of State Health Services to establish rules governing THC. Sources have seen a document outlining a potential framework for the rules, although they stressed that the framework isn’t final.



21-and-up age minimum to purchase or enter certain businesses

ID checking

Distance requirements from schools

Labeling requirements

Testing products for THC content

Fee increases for business

Rules like that would regulate THC sales in a manner akin to liquor stores and could be seen as picking liquor stores as a winner amid declining alcohol sales nationally. Supermarkets and other stores that sell beer and wine — and THC products currently — could be barred from sales.

“Legislators could consider a structure similar to the way alcohol is regulated, with strict enforcement by an agency like the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission,” Abbott floated in his June veto letter.

Abbott’s office declined to comment.

From The Texas Tribune

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.