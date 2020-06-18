13 UT Austin Football Players Have Tested Positive For COVID-19

A week after many UT Austin football student-athletes returned to campus for voluntary workouts, 13 players have tested positive or are presumed positive for COVID-19.

All 13 are now self-isolating, said Allen Hardin, executive senior associate athletics director for UT's athletics department.

The university says contact tracing has led to 10 additional players being placed in self-quarantine — all of whom are currently showing no symptoms. Four others have tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, which can indicate they were infected in the past.

UT Athletics officials requires daily health screenings, temperature checks and questionnaires. Official practices have yet to resume on campus. Coaches are only allowed to interact with players in organized video meetings.

