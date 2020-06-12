Annual Fourth Of July Fireworks And Symphony Concert Called Off

By 11 minutes ago
  • Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The H-E-B Austin Symphony July 4th concert and fireworks event at Auditorium Shores has been canceled this year over COVID-19 concerns, the Austin Symphony Orchestra announced Friday.

The annual event usually draws about 100,000 people. The ASO said it would be unsafe to have such a large crowd within close proximity of one another because of the virus.

“We have had to cancel only one other time in the 40-plus years we have produced this event for Central Texas," Executive Director Anthony Corroa said in a press release. "The health of our musicians and the community is of greater concern. Your Austin Symphony Orchestra will be back next July 4th with an amazing concert and fireworks display fit for Texas.”

The announcement comes as the Austin area has seen a sharp increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. On Thursday, Dr. Mark Escott, interim health director for Austin Public Health, attributed the increase to the relaxing of restrictions in recent weeks and a corresponding complacency among some members of the public. On Friday, restaurants in Texas were allowed to increase capacity from 50% to 70%.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Fourth Of July

Related Content

COVID-19 Latest: Texas Restaurants Can Expand Capacity To 75%

By 3 hours ago
Customers dine on Perla's outdoor patio on South Congress Avenue on May 22.
Michael Minasi / KUT

Here's the latest news on COVID-19 in the Austin area for Friday, June 12. Click here for updates from Thursday. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

Austin Leaders Warn About Growing COVID-19 Hospitalization Rate

By Jun 11, 2020
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

After three straight days of triple-digit spikes in the number of new coronavirus cases, officials in Austin say the growing number of hospitalizations is the more concerning upward trend.

Austin Public Health Blames Reopenings, Memorial Day Socializing For Spike In COVID-19 Cases

By Jun 10, 2020
Michael Minasi / KUT

The recent spike in new confirmed COVID-19 cases is not related to the string of protests against police brutality across the city in the last two weeks, Austin Public Health's top doctor said.