Austin Says Group Doesn't Have Signatures To Put Homelessness Ordinances On The Ballot In November

By 1 hour ago
  • An encampment for people experiencing homelessness under State Highway 71 in South Austin.
    Save Austin Now had submitted a petition to put the city's homelessness ordinances on the ballot this fall.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The Austin City Clerk says a group seeking to reinstate Austin's previous bans on sitting, camping or lying down in public doesn't have the requisite 20,000 signatures to force a referendum on Election Day.

The group Save Austin Now, led by Travis County GOP Chair Matt Mackowiak, submitted 24,201 signatures late last month. After a review of the signatures, the city has estimated the likelihood that 20,000 of those signatures are valid is statistically near-impossible.

In a memo, the city clerk's office said it is "virtually certain" the number of valid signatures is between 18,887 and 19,356; it put the official estimate at 19,122.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Tags: 
Homelessness
City Of Austin
2020 Elections

Related Content

COVID-19 Precautions Have Left Homeless Austinites With Fewer Places To Escape The Heat

By Jul 22, 2020
Charlton Schrieber cools off on a July afternoon.
Mose Buchele / KUT

Ask people camped on Cesar Chavez Street by the Terrazas Branch Library how it’s going, and you won’t be surprised by the answer.

“It’s hot, very hot,” says a man named George, who didn’t want to give his last name.

Group Says It Has Enough Signatures To Put Austin's Homelessness Ordinances On The November Ballot

By Jul 20, 2020
A 2015 file photo of a citation for a city law that banned sitting or lying down in certain parts of Austin. Save Austin Now submitted signatures for a petition that would, among other things, reinstate the law in the downtown and UT Austin campus areas.
Pu Ying Huang / KUT

A GOP-backed group says it's collected enough signatures to put a reversal of the city's homeless ordinances on the ballot in November.

Fires Under I-35 Left Homeless Austinites With Nothing. Volunteers Stepped Up To Lend A Hand.

By Jun 10, 2020
Rania Lewis helps distribute donations for individuals experiencing homelessness under I-35.
Michael Minasi / KUT

Peaceful protests outside Austin police headquarters two weekends ago were marred by destruction as people set fire to a car and the belongings of Austinites living under I-35.

Austin Sees 10-Year High In The Number Of People Experiencing Homelessness

By May 19, 2020
Julia Reihs / KUT

The number of people experiencing homelessness in Austin hit a 10-year-high in 2020, according to a new report.

Phones Are A Lifeline For Homeless Austinites. That's Especially True During COVID-19.

By May 4, 2020
Ralph Lee, who has been chronically homeless for three years, received a pre-loaded flip-phone from the city last month.
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Amy Price lives in red tape. She thrives in it. And she's been at it for 25 years.

Price works at Front Steps, which manages the Austin Resource Center for the Homeless. A couple months back – before she was sheltered-in-place with her cats – she hatched a plan. A cowboy operation, she calls it, a grant application as blunt as it was simple.