Austin Says Group Doesn't Have Signatures To Put Homelessness Ordinances On The Ballot In November

The Austin City Clerk says a group seeking to reinstate Austin's previous bans on sitting, camping or lying down in public doesn't have the requisite 20,000 signatures to force a referendum on Election Day.

The group Save Austin Now, led by Travis County GOP Chair Matt Mackowiak, submitted 24,201 signatures late last month. After a review of the signatures, the city has estimated the likelihood that 20,000 of those signatures are valid is statistically near-impossible.

In a memo, the city clerk's office said it is "virtually certain" the number of valid signatures is between 18,887 and 19,356; it put the official estimate at 19,122.

