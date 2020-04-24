Austin Teachers Ditch The Syllabus And Ask Students To 'Do What They Can, When They Can'

  • Travis High School is shuttered.
    Austin ISD school buildings, including Travis High School, were closed after the first cases of the coronavirus were announced in mid-March.
The transition to online learning has presented a new challenge for teachers: how to help students deal with the emotional turmoil of living through a pandemic. 

Andrew Gonzalez, a U.S. history and ethnic studies teacher at Travis High School, says he’s just trying to talk to students, rather than replicating the usual school schedule.

“The challenge is that there are so many kids that have been thrown into this scary place that they’ve never been in," he said. "They’re having to take on a lot more responsibility in the family than perhaps they did before."

 

In terms of classwork, he’s telling students to go at their own pace – which doesn't leave room for adhering to a traditional schedule.

“Rather than penalize kids for that, I want to extend them grace to check in when they can and do what they can, when they can," he said.

Gonzalez said he's checking in on them – but also worried about them. A lot of his students work at H-E-B, restaurants that do takeout now or fast-food places. He knows learning must be hard when you’re also a front-line worker.

“They’ve all been impacted beyond school,” he said.  

"Instead of focusing on testing, we are able to focus now on having conversations and discussions about things going on in the world."

  He said he's happy to have more flexibility; there will be no STARR test this year for U.S. history students, he doesn’t have to take attendance, and he doesn’t have to give letter grades. 

Pedro Berlanga, a world history teacher at Akins High School, also appreciates that flexibility.

“Instead of focusing on testing, we are able to focus now on having conversations and discussions about things going on in the world,” he said. “Things that might scare you, that might confuse you. Being able to be OK with it. Understanding that confusion and frustration is perfectly human and normal.”  

He said he wants to discuss the 1918 Spanish flu, so he and his students can learn about the last time the U.S. went through a pandemic. He also wants them to start keeping journals – whether written, audio or video – so they can be the historians of this time. 

"We depended on people like you and me, normal people, talking about what they were going through" to learn everything we know about the past, Berlanga said.

Like Gonzalez, Berlanga focuses more on being another adult the students can talk to during this confusing time.

“[I'm] kind of just making sure that everything is OK," he said, "and if they do come to me for life advice – which they did, a lot, a lot, during the semester – I’m able to still provide that help. It doesn’t have to be about school.” 

He said the hardest part, though, is when they ask him questions about the future, because he doesn't know the answer.

Austin ISD Is Asking Parents To Update Contact Information So Every Student Can Be Reached

By Apr 15, 2020
Travis High School, along with other schools in Austin ISD, are closed during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Austin Independent School District is asking all parents to update their contact information so teachers and principals can get in touch during the coronavirus pandemic. The district is trying to speak with every family to see if they need access to food, medical care or technology so their students can do assignments from home.

To Get Through Stress Of E-Learning, Mindfulness Instructor Says, Be Present And Just Breathe

By Apr 10, 2020
James Butler, AISD social and emotional learning specialist, offers two-minute mindfulness videos on YouTube.
Austinites have been sheltering in place for a while now, but for households with a K-12 student, this week might have introduced a new challenge: virtual learning.  

Austin ISD Is Rolling Out 110 Buses Equipped With Wi-Fi For Neighborhoods With Limited Online Access

By Apr 10, 2020
Students who live near the bus locations can access the free Wi-Fi on their school computers weekdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Austin Independent School District says it has deployed 110 buses with Wi-Fi to neighborhoods and apartments where home internet access is least likely. Last Friday, the school district announced its school buildings are closed indefinitely as classes move online to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Austin ISD Students Will Not Receive A-F Grades This Semester

By Apr 7, 2020
A young person reads a school closure sign at Travis High School in South Austin on March 18.
Students at Austin Independent School District will receive pass or incomplete grades for their classes this semester, not A-F grades, the school board decided Monday night. 

Austin ISD Food Worker Dies After Testing Positive For COVID-19

By Apr 6, 2020
A food service worker with the Austin Independent School District died Thursday after testing positive for COVID-19.

Patricia Hernandez, who worked at Casis Elementary for 10 years, had not been involved in any AISD food distribution since schools closed March 13, the district said.

As Classes Move Online, Austin ISD Closes School Buildings Indefinitely

By Apr 3, 2020
The empty hallway at Dawson Elementary
School buildings will remain closed for an "indefinite period of time," Austin Independent School District Superintendent Paul Cruz announced Friday.