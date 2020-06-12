Austin's Annual Fourth Of July Fireworks And Symphony Concert Called Off

The H-E-B Austin Symphony July 4th concert and fireworks event at Auditorium Shores has been canceled this year over COVID-19 concerns, the Austin Symphony Orchestra announced Friday.

The annual event usually draws about 100,000 people. The ASO said it would be unsafe to have such a large crowd within close proximity of one another because of the virus.

“We have had to cancel only one other time in the 40-plus years we have produced this event for Central Texas," Executive Director Anthony Corroa said in a press release. "The health of our musicians and the community is of greater concern. Your Austin Symphony Orchestra will be back next July 4th with an amazing concert and fireworks display fit for Texas.”

The announcement comes as the Austin area has seen a sharp increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. On Thursday, Dr. Mark Escott, interim health director for Austin Public Health, attributed the increase to the relaxing of restrictions in recent weeks and a corresponding complacency among some members of the public. On Friday, restaurants in Texas were allowed to increase capacity from 50% to 70%.