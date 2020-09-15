A Conversation With Cathy Hughes, Founder And Chairperson Of Urban One, Inc. — Part II

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Cathy Hughes, founder and chairperson of Urban One, Inc., the largest African-American-owned and operated media company in America.

Hughes began her broadcasting career in her hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, at KOWH (AM), a station owned by a group of African-American professionals.

She became the first woman vice president and general manager of a station in the nation’s capital and created the format known as the “Quiet Storm,” which revolutionized urban radio and was aired on more than 480 stations nationwide.

Hughes talks about expanding the brand; what she looks for in purchasing a broadcast property; why African-American voices are important in media; her philanthropic work; and her passion for education.