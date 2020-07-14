Delia Garza Leads Laurie Eiserloh In The Race For Travis County Attorney

Austin Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza has an early lead over Laurie Eiserloh in the race for Travis County Attorney.

With early voting totals in, Eiserloh trails Garza by a margin of a little over 8,300 votes – 55% to 45% of early votes and mail-in ballots.

The race for the office, long-held by retiring County Attorney David Escamilla, has come to the fore as Austin reconsiders both its policing and criminal justice philosophies in the wake of a national uprising against police violence and racism. There is no Republican candidate, so whoever gets more votes will take over the office Escamilla's held for the last 17 years.

The office prosecutes misdemeanor cases for the county, which account for the lion's share of jail bookings. Both candidates have pledged reform to the office in light of a national uprising against police violence and systemic racism.

Over the past five years, the highest charge for two-thirds of people booked into the Travis County Jail was a misdemeanor, according to county records.

Both candidates want to reduce the number of misdemeanor cases for nonviolent offenses tried by the office, and they hope to speed up the release process for people booked into the Travis County Jail for misdemeanors.

Both agree defense attorneys should be available around the clock for magistration hearings – where defendants are read their charges by a judge and given the opportunity to be released on bond before booking. That process – specifically the mandatory presence of attorneys – was a bone of contention in the effort to set up Travis County's first public defender office last year.

The incoming county attorney would have to figure out how the office functions in tandem with that untested office. She will need to also finalize the framework for how to require magistration hearings in city courts – and find the money to pay attorneys to appear at these hearings.

Eiserloh and Garza both want to expand diversion programs that would keep people out of jail and, ultimately, save money in the face of a state law that could shrink future county budgets.

The two candidates also hope to address racial disparities in misdemeanor cases in Travis County – specifically among Black Austinites.

As of July 14, 33% of inmates in the Travis County Jail were Black, according to Travis County, while Austin's Black population is 8%. On top of that, last fiscal year, Black defendants accounted for roughly a quarter of jail bookings in which a misdemeanor was the highest charge.

Having worked in the office she's hoping to lead for the last 10 years, Eiserloh believes she's uniquely positioned to reform from an institutional standpoint. On top of that, she argues she's better versed than her opponent in the office's more immediate capacity – serving as legal counsel to Travis County.

Garza, who's served on the Austin City Council since her election to represent Southeast Austin in 2014, believes she has the political experience to shake up the office as an outsider and continue reform efforts she's championed from the dais at City Hall.

