Election Officials Consider Reroute Of Senior Facility Voting

By Caroline Covington 37 minutes ago
  • Maxine Barkan says the Renaissance Senior Living community, where she lives in the assisted living wing, has been a polling location for some time. Barkan moved there after an injury last fall. (This picture was taken before she moved into Renaissance.)
    Maxine Barkan says the Renaissance Senior Living community, where she lives in the assisted living wing, has been a polling location for some time. Barkan moved there after an injury last fall. (This picture was taken before she moved into Renaissance.)
    Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon

From Texas Standard:

Seniors are often more vulnerable to diseases than other people. And that’s especially true when it comes to COVID-19. So when the Renaissance Retirement Center in Austin went into lockdown over the weekend, Maxine Barkan, who is 100 years old, thought it was a good idea.

“I think they’re doing an excellent job trying to keep us safe and trying to minimize the person-to-person contact,” she says.

Barkan says the operators of her senior community are doing the right thing under the circumstances. She lives in Renaissance’s assisted living wing. The facility banned visitors as of Sunday – two days after Gov. Greg Abbott and President Donald Trump declared state and national emergencies. That means not even Barkan’s daughter can come to see her.

But things were very different at Renaissance just a couple of weeks ago. On Super Tuesday, Renaissance was a polling location.

“Apparently it’s been here for a long time. In fact, it’s our precinct here – it’s not only a voting place, it’s our precinct,” Barkan says.

Renaissance, located in Northwest Austin, has been a polling location since at least 2012, and on March 3, 743 people voted there. Brookdale, an assisted living facility also in North Austin, was also a polling place on Super Tuesday. 889 people voted there.

Chris Davis is on the board of the Texas Association of Election Administrators, and he says no one really thought twice before about putting polling locations in residential senior centers.

“When we planned for them as sites, we really had no idea of, you know, any kind of potential for exposure at the time,” he says.

Davis is the election administrator for Williamson County where there were two polling places at residential senior facilities on Super Tuesday. He says locations are chosen for their convenience to voters. But now, that thinking might have to change – not just in Williamson County, but across the state.

“We seriously need to think about where we deploy polling places in those areas where there’s folks that may be more vulnerable to something like this. And it’s a valid concern that, quite frankly, I venture to say not a lot of my colleagues ... have… considered,” Davis says.

There are at least seven polling places in senior residential facilities across Texas’ five largest counties: Harris, Dallas, Tarrant, Bexar and Travis. There’s several more polling places at senior community and activity centers.

And election officials don’t have a lot of time to fix this. There’s a statewide runoff in May for the U.S. Senate, plus various municipal elections. But Davis says he can be pretty nimble relocating polling away from senior homes, at least in Williamson County.

“We are already developing that list of Election Day polling places for that election . … It’s another angle that none of us considered before that we will have to consider going forward,” he says.

So far, no COVID-19 cases in Texas are linked with voting centers in senior homes. But those facilities are vulnerable: 29 people tied to a nursing facility in Washington State have died already.

And concerns about voting aren’t limited to Texas. Four states were supposed to have primary elections Tuesday. But Ohio ended up postponing theirs early Tuesday morning. Officials there had recently changed the location of 163 voting centers that were supposed to be in senior homes.

As election officials work in Texas to remap polling locations for the May runoff, and again for this fall, Maxine Barkan adjusts to the new normal – an ever smaller world. As of last weekend: no mail, no hanging out in the common areas, no housekeeping and definitely no visitors.

“Well what that looks like is four walls. And fortunately, I have some knitting and an interesting book, and some TV,” she says.

But Barkan’s  been through times of quarantine before – back when there were no vaccines for measles or whooping cough. And she says just like back then, we’ll get through COVID-19 … somehow.

Tags: 
Coronavirus
Elder Care
Voting
2020 Elections

Related Content

Dallas County Expands Coronavirus Response

By Jill Ament 2 hours ago
KERA News

From Texas Standard:

On Wednesday morning, Dallas County reported 35 cases of COVID-19. Those infected range in age from teens to 70s. Three patients have been hospitalized.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins says his county continues to face a shortage of coronavirus testing kits. That is likely causing a five-to-seven-day lag in the number of reported cases matching the number of actual cases, he says.

COVID-19 Live Updates: St. David's Doctor Tests Positive; Austin-Area Cases Now Up To 23

By 13 hours ago
A man in protective gear takes down information from a driver at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

We'll be updating this story throughout the day Wednesday with the latest local news on the coronavirus. If you'd like to go through a roundup of Tuesday’s news on COVID-19, read it here. If you have a news tip or question, email us at news@KUT.org.

UT-Austin's New Center Wants Baby Boomers To Age In A Healthier, Happier Way

By Laura Rice & Alexandra Hart Jan 28, 2019
Pixabay

From Texas Standard:

The so-called silver tsunami – the idea that as America's Baby Boomer generation ages, the country will change dramatically as a result – will likely affect our economy as well as our health care system, and other things. So what's being done to prepare for it?

Vote By Mail Is Limited In Texas, But It Could Help Vulnerable People As Coronavirus Spreads

By Mar 13, 2020
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

As the coronavirus spreads in Texas, older people and people with underlying health issues are being asked to isolate themselves, which could make voting in upcoming elections tricky.