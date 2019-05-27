Embattled Secretary Of State David Whitley Resigns As Texas Legislative Session Ends

By 14 minutes ago
  • David Whitley, who was appointed as secretary of state by Gov. Greg Abbott, resigned as the Legislature came to a close Monday.
    Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / The Texas Tribune

Texas Secretary of State David Whitley, who was behind the botched effort to remove alleged noncitizens from the state’s voter rolls, reportedly resigned Monday as the 86th Legislature came to a close.

Whitley, who was appointed by Gov. Greg Abbott in December, needed a two-thirds vote from the Senate to be confirmed to the position, but voting rights groups put pressure on Texas Democrats to stop the confirmation following his voter purge efforts.

Under the Texas Constitution, lawmakers must confirm appointments before the legislative session officially ends. If they don’t, the appointee has to immediately vacate the position and the governor must choose someone else. That person serves in the position until lawmakers weigh in during a regular session.

Resistance from Democrats presumably held up the Senate vote.

Before his nomination was completely dead, though, the Austin American-Statesman reports, Whitley delivered a resignation letter to Abbott, “effective immediately.”

Earlier this year, Whitley’s office sent local election officials a list of more than 90,000 people it suspected might not be citizens. Whitley, the state's chief elections officer, asked officials to vet the list and possibly remove those names from voter rolls.

The list was compiled by flagging the names of people who at one point told the Texas Department of Safety they were not citizens and then also registered to vote within several years.

Immigrant rights and voting rights groups accused the state of intentionally targeting recently naturalized citizens, who have the right to vote.

In the final days of the session, a coalition of voting groups, civil rights groups and immigrant rights groups sent a letter to Texas Democrats urging them to “turn the page on the Whitley purge scandal by continuing to remain united against Mr. Whitley’s confirmation.”

The coalition included the League of Women Voters of Texas, the Texas Civil Rights Project, the Workers Defense Action Fund and the Texas NAACP, among others.

“No one can trust that Mr. Whitley will act any differently than these initial revealed instincts once this layer of accountability – the confirmation process – is removed,” the groups said in a statement Friday.

Anthony Gutierrez is the executive director of Common Cause Texas, one of the groups opposed to Whitley’s confirmation. He said the fact that the Texas Senate didn't take up the vote for his confirmation early in the session has one drawback.

“Whoever the new appointee is basically gets 18 months or so until the next legislative session before they go through the nomination process and have to be confirmed,” he said.

Gutierrez said groups would have preferred if the nomination were rejected early.

“We really wanted the Whitley nomination to be pulled down early in this session so that this Senate nominations committee would have the opportunity to vet this person now,” he said, “and not just sort of give them two years on the job before anybody gets to ask them any questions.”

Whitley’s voter-removal effort was halted by a federal court in February. State officials eventually settled the matter with voting groups and Texas voters. The state is now prohibited from attempting a similar voter purge.

David Whitley
Voting
86th Texas Legislature

Texas Agreed To End Its Noncitizen Voter Purge. But It's Unclear What Paxton Will Do.

By May 1, 2019
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Unlike other voting rights lawsuits filed against Texas officials in the past decade, the challenge to the state’s noncitizen voter-removal effort was settled relatively quickly.

Texas Will Rescind Its List Of Possible Noncitizen Voters, Ending Botched Review Of Voter Rolls

By Apr 26, 2019
Bob Daemmrich for The Texas Tribune

Three months after first questioning the citizenship status of almost 100,000 registered voters, the Texas secretary of state has agreed to end a review of the voter rolls for supposed noncitizens that was flawed from the start.

U.S. House Committee Investigating Texas Voter Roll Review

By Mar 28, 2019
Miguel Gutierrez / Texas Tribune

The U.S. House’s main investigative committee has opened an inquiry into the Texas secretary of state’s review of the voter rolls for supposed noncitizens.

Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Texas From Purging Voters In Citizenship Review

By Feb 27, 2019
Robin Jerstad / The Texas Tribune

In a major victory for voting rights groups, a federal judge has ordered that no Texas county should purge suspected noncitizen voters from the rolls or issue letters demanding that they prove their citizenship “without prior approval of the Court with a conclusive showing that the person is ineligible to vote.”

All 12 Senate Democrats Oppose Texas Secretary Of State Whitley – Enough To Block Nomination

By & Feb 22, 2019
Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / The Texas Tribune

All 12 Democrats in the Texas Senate have publicly confirmed they are opposed to confirming embattled Secretary of State David Whitley, giving them more than enough votes to block his nomination if they’re all in the chamber when the vote comes up.

Opposition Imperils David Whitley's Nomination As Texas Secretary Of State

By & Feb 21, 2019
Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / The Texas Tribune

For the second time, the Senate Nominations Committee met this week to approve the governor’s appointees — and for the second time, the Republican-dominated committee did not call a vote on David Whitley, the governor’s embattled pick for Texas secretary of state.