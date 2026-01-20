© 2026 KUT Public Media

Our student open house is Jan. 29

KUT 90.5 | By Erin Geisler
Published January 20, 2026 at 3:35 PM CST
KUTX 98.9's Peter Babb gives a tour of the KUT Public Media Studios and answers student questions.
College students are invited to step inside the KUT Public Media Studios for a behind-the-scenes look at one of Central Texas’ largest media organizations. Meet the journalists, producers and hosts who bring you trusted news and unforgettable music – and find out how you can get involved through internships, work-study and volunteering.

Connect with the people, stories and sounds that shape Austin and Central Texas.

📅 Thursday, Jan. 29
⏰ Drop in between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.
📍 First floor, Dealey Center for New Media (across from the elevators)

Enjoy snacks, win prizes, take a tour and ask questions.
