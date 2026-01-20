Our student open house is Jan. 29

College students are invited to step inside the KUT Public Media Studios for a behind-the-scenes look at one of Central Texas’ largest media organizations. Meet the journalists, producers and hosts who bring you trusted news and unforgettable music – and find out how you can get involved through internships, work-study and volunteering.

Connect with the people, stories and sounds that shape Austin and Central Texas.

📅 Thursday, Jan. 29

⏰ Drop in between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

📍 First floor, Dealey Center for New Media (across from the elevators)

Enjoy snacks, win prizes, take a tour and ask questions.