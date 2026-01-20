© 2026 KUT Public Media

A service of the Moody College of Communication at the University of Texas at Austin

webmaster@kutx.org
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In Black America
In Black America
In Black America is a long-running, nationally-syndicated program dedicated to all facets of the African-American experience. Host John L. Hanson profiles a diverse selection of current and historically significant figures whose stories help illuminate life in Black America.

Turning Tragedy Into Triumph with Jeffery L. Williams

KUT 90.5 | By John L. Hanson Jr.
Published January 20, 2026 at 9:55 AM CST
Jeffery Lorenzo Williams is the author of ‘My  Feet Are  Off The Ground: Turning Tragedy Into Triumph.’
Owner
Jeffery Lorenzo Williams is the author of ‘My  Feet Are  Off The Ground: Turning Tragedy Into Triumph.’

On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Jeffery L. Williams, Real Estate Broker, Creator of the Shoe and Fashion brand, Mentor, Model, and author of ‘My Feet Are Off The Ground: Turning Tragedy Into Triumph.’

At the age of 13 Williams was accidentally shot and paralyzed. But he has refused to let his disability hold him back. ‘My Feet Are Off The Ground,’ chronicles his journey. A road paved with pain, despair, uncertainty and rejection leading to acceptance, autonomy, forgiveness's and awakening.

Visit supportthispodcast.org to make a donation that helps sustain and support the creation of podcasts like this one from KUT & KUTX Studios.
Tags
Community In Black AmericaJohn Hanson
John L. Hanson Jr.
John L. Hanson is the producer and host of the nationally syndicated radio series In Black America. It’s heard on home station KUT at 10 p.m. Tuesdays and 6:30 a.m. Sundays — and weekly on close to 20 stations across the country. The weekly podcast of IBA, the only nationally broadcast Black-oriented public affairs radio program, is one of KUT’s most popular podcasts.
See stories by John L. Hanson Jr.
Related Content