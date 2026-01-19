Austin marchers say Martin Luther King Jr.'s movement lives on despite Trump administration policies

The climate at this year's Martin Luther King Jr. march and rally was notably different. Many spoke out against the current Trump administration and drew throughlines between the resistance of the Civil Rights Movement and today's pushback on recent efforts at the federal and state levels to diminish the impact of minorities in the U.S.

State Rep. Sheryl Cole, an Austin Democrat, said the current political climate is challenging, but King warned justice would not come easily.

“Let this be a day more than remembrance,” she said. “Let it be a renewal. Let it be a renewal of courage, a renewal of solidarity, a renewal of hope rooted in action. The struggle continues but so does the movement.”

Austinite Rick Hoff said for him, honoring King was about keeping his legacy alive despite efforts at the federal level to minimize its significance.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News Queen Williams, winner of a contest and student at Lee Lewis Campbell Elementary School, gives a speech on Dr. King's legacy on Monday at the steps of the Texas Capitol during a celebration honoring the Civil Rights leader.

In a recent change, the Trump administration removed Martin Luther King Jr. Day from its list of free entry days into national parks and added President Trump's birthday.

“I feel like it is really important to keep respecting what this man did for this country,” Hoff said. “And, unfortunately, with some of the administration we have right now, I get a little worried that maybe they are trying to ease it out, and I don’t like that at all. I think we should keep it completely."

During his life, Dr. King led nonviolent movements, including efforts to integrate bus lines in Montgomery, Alabama, and the March on Washington where he delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech.

Lorianne Willett / KUT News Members of the Northeast High School Marching Band walk with others from the Texas Capitol across I-35 to Huston-Tillotson University during a Monday celebration honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

Shanice Brim marched with the Democratic Socialists of America. The group was among the thousands who marched Monday from the Texas Capitol to Huston-Tillotson University. She said honoring King’s legacy is more important now than ever.

“There is a lot of discord in the country right now,” Brim said. “It feels like those of us who believe in justice are getting hit on all sides whether it's around abortion rights, immigration, or our endless need to fund wars instead of things we need here in the country like harm reduction and housing services.”

Those in attendance were also encouraged to bring canned goods to support the Central Texas Food Bank — a nod to King’s work advocating for the poor and the hungry.

This was the first march on MLK Day since 2024. The last two events were canceled because of winter weather.