Federal Appeals Court Temporarily Blocks Expanded Vote By Mail In Texas

By 1 hour ago
  • Voters wait in line to cast ballots at the ACC Highland campus on March 3.
    Voting rights groups want Texas to open up vote-by-mail rules to allow residents worried about the coronavirus to avoid voting in person.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals is not letting Texas open its ballot-by-mail program during the coronavirus pandemic, while legal challenges move through the federal and state court system.

The court on Thursday sided with state officials, namely Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who have argued that allowing more people to vote by mail here violates Texas law. 

In their ruling, judges wrote, “there is no doubt that [the virus] poses risks of harm to all Americans, including Texas voters. … But our decision is limited to determining irreparable harm not in denying the plaintiff requested relief outright but in temporarily staying the injunction pending a full appeal.”

Texas has one of the strictest vote-by-mail programs in the country. The program is open only to people age 65 or older, people who will be out of the county, people who are in jail and not convicted, and people who are sick or disabled.

Voting rights groups, as well as the Texas Democratic Party, have argued people who do not have immunity to COVID-19 can be harmed by going to a polling site – which allows them to seek a mail-in ballot under the disability category.

Paxton has argued, however, that voters shouldn’t be able to use COVID-19 as a measure of whether the program should be expanded. He has also argued, without evidence, that expanding the program will lead to fraud.

“Allowing universal mail-in ballots, which are particularly vulnerable to fraud, would only lead to greater election fraud and disenfranchise lawful voters,” Paxton said in a statement Thursday. “The unanimous Fifth Circuit ruling puts a stop to this blatant violation of Texas law.”   

According to years of studies and research, however, fraud in U.S. elections is extremely rare.

There is also growing public support for expanded access to vote by mail. Multiple polls show more than 60% of American voters would like access to mail-in ballots due to the pandemic.

Got a tip? Email Ashley Lopez at alopez@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @AshLopezRadio.

Vote by Mail

Related Content

Three Top GOP Officials Who Oppose Expanding Mail-In Voting Have Each Used It

By May 29, 2020
Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton
Marjorie Kamys Cotera for The Texas Tribune

Three of Texas' top Republican leaders are vigorously fighting efforts to expand mail-in voting during the coronavirus pandemic, arguing it will lead to increased voter fraud, yet all three have themselves cast absentee ballots at least once in past elections.

Who Has The Final Say On Whether A Texan Can Vote By Mail? Courts? Politicians? Try Voters.

By May 29, 2020
Julia Reihs / KUT

 

The Texas Supreme Court has ruled that the absence of immunity to COVID-19 does not qualify a voter to use the disability category to request a mail-in ballot during the coronavirus pandemic. The court also says it will not make election officials investigate – or deny – applications to vote by mail.

Confused by the back and forth over mail-in ballots in Texas? OK, let's sort some of that out.

Texas Voters Are Caught In The Middle Of A Battle Over Mail-In Voting

By May 29, 2020

In an effort to keep voters safe, states of all political complexions are finding ways to expand access to mail-in ballots as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Then there's Texas.

The state has some of the most restrictive laws limiting vote by mail in the country. Under Texas law, the program is open only to people who are 65 or older, people who will be out of the county during the election, people who are in jail and not convicted, and people who are disabled.

So You Want To Vote By Mail In Texas? Here's How To Do It.

By May 26, 2020
Residential mailboxes
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The Texas Supreme Court has ruled that "lack of immunity" to the coronavirus is not a disability under state law that would qualify someone for a mail-in ballot. In the same ruling, the court acknowledged that county election clerks have no duty to question or investigate the disability of voters who claim it.

That could leave a voter who requests a ballot on the basis of the pandemic being a disability open to charges of voting fraud, however. 

A separate lawsuit is playing out in federal court over whether vote-by-mail should be expanded to all voters. 