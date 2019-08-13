In Fox News Ad, Castro Tells Trump, 'Americans Were Killed Because You Stoked The Fires Of Racists'

  • Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro
    Former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro smiles at supporters during a campaign rally at Cheer Up Charlies in June.
    Michael Minasi for KUT

Julián Castro, a Democratic candidate for president, plans to release a television ad Wednesday on Fox News connecting President Donald Trump to a recent attack in El Paso that federal law enforcement officials have classified as an act of domestic terrorism.

The ad will speak to Trump directly — linking his rhetoric toward immigrants and people of color to that of the shooter in El Paso who killed 22 and left more than two dozen wounded. A spokesman for Castro’s campaign told The Texas Tribune that the ad — a small buy of $2,775 — will air throughout the day on Fox News in Bedminster, N.J. That is where Trump is spending the week at his private golf club, according to The Washington Post.

“President Trump: You referred to countries as shitholes,” Castro is seen saying in an empty Iowa warehouse. “You urged American congresswomen to ‘go back to where they came from.’ You called immigrants rapists.

“As we saw in El Paso, Americans were killed because you stoked the fire of racists. Innocent people were shot down because they look different from you. Because they look like me. They look like my family. Words have consequences. ¡Ya basta!”

News of the ad comes more than a week after the shooting at an El Paso Walmart. Besides Castro, several other prominent officials and politicians, including U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso, and fellow Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, have cited Trump’s divisive rhetoric for inspiring the attack. Authorities are investigating a hate-filled manifesto, allegedly authored by the shooter in El Paso, warning of a “Hispanic invasion of Texas” along with other racist and xenophobic language.

The TV spot also comes days after Trump took to Twitter to attack Castro’s twin brother, U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, who drew fierce backlash from Republicans after tweeting a list of Trump’s top donors in San Antonio and their places of employment.

“I don’t know who Joaquin Castro is other than the lesser brother of a failed presidential candidate (1%) who makes a fool of himself every time he opens his mouth,” Trump tweeted, referring to Julián Castro. “Joaquin is not the man that his brother is, but his brother, according to most, is not much. Keep fighting Joaquin!”

Julián Castro responded to Trump a short time later with his own tweet, but ahead of the September Democratic presidential debates — which Castro has yet to qualify for — the ad gives the former housing secretary an outlet to show voters he’s not afraid to take on Trump directly.

In a statement, Castro’s campaign manager, Maya Rupert, denounced Trump’s racist comments about immigrants and painted Castro as the candidate best equipped to stand up to Trump.

“Julián isn't afraid of Donald Trump or his bigoted agenda, and will continue to expose his racism and division until he defeats him next November,” Rupert said in a statement.

From The Texas Tribune

Disclosure: Walmart has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

Julián Castro
El Paso
Donald Trump
Racism

Days After El Paso Massacre, Julián Castro Releases 'Plan To Disarm Hate'

By Aug 9, 2019
Michael Minasi for KUT

Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro announced a "plan to disarm hate" Friday morning, less than a week after a deadly shooting in El Paso that targeted Hispanic immigrants.

El Paso Shooting Suspect Said He Targeted Mexicans, Police Say

By The Associated Press Aug 9, 2019
Courtesy of Armando Morales

The man accused of carrying out last weekend's deadly mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso confessed to officers while he was surrendering and later explained he had been targeting Mexicans, authorities say.

WATCH: Trump Speaks Following Mass Shootings In Texas, Ohio

By Aug 5, 2019
Anette Elizabeth Allen / NPR

President Donald Trump spoke this morning after 29 people were killed this weekend in mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas. Authorities say both shooters obtained their assault-style weapons legally, which has reinvigorated calls for federal action on gun control. 

Earlier this morning in a tweet, Trump called on Congress to pass legislation expanding background checks for firearms, but also suggested any reform be tied to "desperately needed immigration reform." 

Beto O'Rourke Says President Trump 'Had A Lot To Do' With El Paso Shooting

By Aug 4, 2019
Beto O'Rourke
Michael Minasi for KUT

As authorities investigate a mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart that left 20 people dead and more than two dozen others injured Saturday, police say the 21-year-old North Texas man arrested may have written a manifesto revealing that the crime was racially motivated.

After Contentious Debate, Presidential Hopefuls Castro And O'Rourke Hold Dueling Rallies In Austin

By Jun 28, 2019
Michael Minasi for KUT

Two days after Democratic presidential candidates Julián Castro and Beto O’Rourke squared off over immigration on a debate stage in Miami, the Texans held simultaneous campaign events less than a mile from each other in downtown Austin.

El Pasoans Were Targeted For Being Mexican — Historians Say That's Been Happening For 200 Years

By Aug 12, 2019

The gunman who killed 22 people in El Paso specifically targeted Latinos in a city that's nearly 80% Hispanic. A deep fear among some El Pasoans has cast a chilling shadow over their defiant shows of strength and unity. For others, the tragedy offers opportunities to elicit bittersweet smiles, express their love for each other and confront this nation's darkest truths.


House Votes To Condemn Trump's 'Racist Comments'

By Jul 16, 2019

Updated at 7:05 p.m. ET

The House of Representatives approved a resolution Tuesday evening condemning the president for a series of racist tweets about four Democratic lawmakers.

The vote was mostly along party lines, as the House split 240-187, with four Republicans supporting the nonbinding measure.