Galveston Police Chief Apologizes After Mounted Officers Lead Man By Rope

Galveston’s police chief is apologizing after two of his officers, mounted on horseback, led a handcuffed suspect by a rope through downtown streets.

Photos of the Saturday incident went viral on social media. The two officers linked the rope to handcuffs worn by 43-year-old Donald Neely, who was being detained for criminal trespass and led him around the block to a mounted patrol staging area.

Activist and writer Shaun King criticized the Galveston Police Department for the officers’ action via Twitter.

Dear @GalvestonPD. What you did here to this man, Donald Neely, is horrible and unacceptable. I would say "We need answers," but nothing you can say would ever justify what you did to this man. Nothing at all. pic.twitter.com/OdVeqrFDcv — Shaun King (@shaunking) August 6, 2019

In a statement Monday, Police Chief Vernon Hale said “this is a trained technique and best practice in some scenarios,” such as with crowd control. However, he said he believes his officers “showed poor judgment in this instance and could have waited for a transport unit at the location of arrest.”

He said his department has “immediately changed the policy” to prevent use of the technique.

Neely is free on bond. He has no listed telephone number and couldn’t be reached for comment.

