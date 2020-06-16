Gov. Abbott Says Texas Has Enough Hospital Beds To Handle Increase In COVID-19 Cases

  • The Texas Capitol
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Gov. Greg Abbott will give an update on the state's hospital capacity at a 1 p.m. news conference Tuesday, as Texas sees a record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Abbott will be joined by John Zerwas, executive vice chancellor for health affairs of the UT System;  Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner John Hellerstedt; and Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd.

Coronavirus hospitalizations in Texas are up by 192 since Monday to 2,518 — hitting a new record. 

Watch the video below:

