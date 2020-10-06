Group Begins Collecting Signatures To Put State Law Limiting Police Oversight To A Vote

By 10 minutes ago
  • Protesters march in downtown Austin during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in June.
    Protesters march near City Hall during a Black Lives Matter rally in June.
    Michael Minasi / KUT

A new political action committee is trying to put a state law governing police oversight on the ballot next May.

“I think it’s really unique and kind of amazing that [this petition could] allow the voters in Austin to decide if we want to change how policing is done in Austin,” Erik Wikman, treasurer of the Police Oversight Project, told KUT.

While Texas laws are not normally subject to repeal by petitions, Chapter 143 of the Texas Local Government Code is a bit different. Texas allows municipalities to decide whether they want to adopt the law, which Austin voters did in 1948, and municipalities can also decide whether to repeal it with a public vote.

Criminal justice advocates in Austin have long bemoaned Chapter 143 and the limits it places on the oversight of policing. For example, the state code requires that police chiefs discipline officers for misconduct within 180 days of an incident. It also prohibits departments from releasing an officer’s personnel files to the public.

Chapter 143 also prohibits a police chief from being fired, which came to the public’s attention this summer when activists began asking that APD Chief Brian Manley be fired. Legally, he can only be demoted.

While police contracts can deviate from the state law, and Austin’s does to some extent, advocates for reform call Chapter 143 a “baseline” from which contract negotiations typically start. And they say having the state law as a starting point makes it more difficult to advocate for significant change in contracts.

“There really isn’t any way for our City Council, who are the people that we vote for, to directly impact how the policing is done in Austin,” said Wikman, who co-owns Full Circle Bar in East Austin.

When reached by phone Tuesday, Ken Casaday, president of the Austin Police Association, said he’d just heard about the petition effort that morning.

“If that’s what people want to do that’s what they can do,” he said.

A similar petition drive is happening in San Antonio.

Getting it on the ballot will require a heavy lift. State law requires that the number of signatures equal 10% of the total city voters in the previous election. Since petitioners are aiming to get this on the May ballot, the number of signatures they'll need to collect will depend on turnout in November.

Wikman estimates 600,000 Austin voters will go to the polls next month, meaning his group will need to collect about 60,000 signatures. That’s far more than in other local petition drives, where typically 20,000 signatures is required.

“It’s a significant amount,” Wikman said. “There’s definitely a challenge there.”

Got a tip? Email Audrey McGlinchy at audrey@kut.org. Follow her on Twitter @AKMcGlinchy.

If you found the reporting above valuable, please consider making a donation to support it. Your gift pays for everything you find on KUT.org. Thanks for donating today.

Tags: 
Austin Police Department
Voter Petitions

Related Content

Opponents Argue Cutting Police Funding Will Make Austin Less Safe. Here's What We Know.

By Sep 30, 2020
A billboard on I-35 warns: "Austin Police Defunded, Enter At Your Own Risk!"
Michael Minasi / KUT

Lee esta historia en español. 

Two billboards stationed alongside I-35 as drivers enter Austin read: "Austin Police Defunded, Enter At Your Own Risk!"

The billboards, paid for by the Texas Municipal Police Association, were erected after City Council voted in August to cut millions from the police budget.

Volunteer Medic Injured During Protest Sues, Claiming Austin Police Officer Used Excessive Force

By Sep 16, 2020
Teams put red crosses on gear to indicate they are volunteer medics at a demonstration against police brutality and systemic racism, in Austin on May 31.
Michael Minasi / KUT

A woman filed a federal civil rights lawsuit Wednesday against the City of Austin and an unidentified Austin police officer, claiming the officer used excessive force as she was helping an injured person during a Black Lives Matter protest on May 31.

Four More Sexual Assault Survivors Sue Austin And Travis County, Alleging Gender Bias

By Sep 15, 2020
The podium at Austin Police headquarters
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Lee esta historia en español. 

Four women filed a class-action lawsuit Monday accusing Austin and Travis County law enforcement of mishandling their sexual assault cases because of gender discrimination. A similar lawsuit filed by eight other sexual assault survivors was dismissed by a federal judge in February

How Abbott Made Austin's Police Budget Cuts A Top Campaign Issue For Candidates Running In November

By & Sep 10, 2020
Protesters clash with police in riot gear in downtown Austin on Aug. 1.
Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

Heading into the November election, Gov. Greg Abbott has made clear that he believes policing should be top of mind for all Texas candidates and voters.

Brian Manley Was Praised As A Hero In The Austin Bombings. Now There's A Push To Get Rid Of Him.

By Jul 17, 2020
Austin Police Chief Brian Manley
Julia Reihs / KUT

 

Lee esta historia en español.

Before dawn on March 21, 2018, interim Austin Police Chief Brian Manley stood on the side of I-35 in Round Rock, flanked by federal officers, and announced that the suspect in a series of bombings was dead.

Austin Council Members Say They've Lost Faith In The Police Chief. Next Week They Vote On Changes.

By Jun 5, 2020
Austin police move to clear protesters from I-35 during protests against systemic racism on Sunday.
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Lee esta historia en español. 

A fractured skull. A severe chest wound. A broken jaw from where a lead-pellet bag lodged inside the person's mouth. The injuries to protesters over the weekend could have been fatal, the Austin-Travis County EMS chief told City Council members Friday morning. The physical and psychological recovery could take years.

And all the injuries were caused by police.

Following Racism Investigation And A Fatal Shooting, Advocates Ask Austin To Fire Police Chief

By Apr 27, 2020
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The Austin Justice Coalition, Grassroots Leadership and other advocacy groups are asking city leaders to fire Austin Police Chief Brian Manley, Chief of Staff Troy Gay and Assistant City Manager Ray Arellano.