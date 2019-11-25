Here Are Volunteer Opportunities And Meal Options In Austin This Thanksgiving

If you're looking for a chance to get a Thanksgiving meal – or if you're looking for a volunteer opportunity – we've got a whole list of options this week.

If we missed anything, email aweber@kut.org, and we'll update our list.

Monday, Nov. 25

Mobile Loaves and Fishes will host a Thanksgiving meal at the First Baptist Church on Trinity Street starting at 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26

H-E-B is hosting its annual Feast of Sharing and hopes to feed as many as 13,000 guests at the Palmer Events Center. The event is free and open to the public. Nonprofits and service providers will also be on-hand to provide free flu shots and connect people with services. Cap Metro will distribute free day-passes at eight H-E-B locations, which you can find below:

H-E-B at 2701 East Seventh St.

H-E-B at 6607 South IH-35

H-E-B at 1000 East 41st St.

H-E-B at 2400 South Congress Ave.

H-E-B Plus at 2508 East Riverside Dr.

H-E-B at 7112 Ed Bluestein Blvd. #125

H-E-B at 9414 North Lamar Blvd.

H-E-B at 1801 East 51st St.

Individuals over 14 can sign up to volunteer; younger volunteers can sign up with a parent's or guardian's permission. Sign up for volunteer shifts at United Way of Greater Austin's website. You can also find more information on volunteer requirements on the United Way website.

On-site parking will be available at the Palmer Events Center, with additional parking available at the Austin Convention Center's Second Street garage.

Wednesday, Nov. 27

Operation Turkey

Volunteers are welcome to join Operation Turkey at Third Base sports bar to help smoke 600 turkeys and prep meals to be distributed to those in need on Thanksgiving. The event is from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Organizers will also accept donations. Email operationturkeyweb@gmail.com for more information or visit the event's website.

Baptist Community Center

The Second Street ministry hopes to feed around 650 people from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

Salvation Army Downtown Shelter

Salvation Army will host a meal from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Thursday, Nov. 28

Operation Turkey

Operation Turkey will have three volunteer opportunities on Thanksgiving Day across the city. Volunteers can prepare, package and deliver meals from 8 a.m. to noon. Folks are encouraged to wear closed-toed shoes and a hat or a hairnet if they plan on helping out with food. You can sign up to volunteer at Operation Turkey's website. Below are directions to the three sites.

North Austin Christian Church

The church on Rutland Drive will host a Thanksgiving Day meal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mount Olive Baptist Church

Mount Olive on East 11th Street will serve meals from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 512-372-4332 to reserve a spot by Monday, Nov. 25.

Cenote

The Cesar Chavez restaurant and coffee shop is hosting a meal on Thanksgiving from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.